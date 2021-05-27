Mask wearing to be optional in Lake Geneva schools starting June 6

Students and staff in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District will have the option of whether to wear a face mask beginning June 6, according to information posted on the Lake Geneva schools' website, www.badger.K12.wi.us.

District officials said the decision was based on a survey that was conducted May 17 through May 21 asking parents, employees and residents whether face mask-wearing should be optional or required for the summer and fall in the districts' schools.

Of the people who completed the survey, 78% overall indicated that face-mask wearing should be optional during the summer, and 21% indicated that it should be required.

About 79% of the respondents for the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District indicated that face masks should be optional for the summer, and 21% indicated they are in favor of requiring face masks.

For the Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School District, about 77% of the respondents said face masks should be optional during the summer, and 23% indicated that they should be required for the summer.

About 84% percent of the people who completed the survey said face masks should be optional in the fall, and 16% said face masks should be required.