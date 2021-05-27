Mask wearing to be optional in Lake Geneva schools starting June 6

Students and staff in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District will have the option of whether to wear a face mask beginning June 6, according to information posted on the Lake Geneva schools' website, www.badger.K12.wi.us.
District officials said the decision was based on a survey that was conducted May 17 through May 21 asking parents, employees and residents whether face mask-wearing should be optional or required for the summer and fall in the districts' schools.
Of the people who completed the survey, 78% overall indicated that face-mask wearing should be optional during the summer, and 21% indicated that it should be required.
About 79% of the respondents for the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District indicated that face masks should be optional for the summer, and 21% indicated they are in favor of requiring face masks.
For the Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School District, about 77% of the respondents said face masks should be optional during the summer, and 23% indicated that they should be required for the summer.
About 84% percent of the people who completed the survey said face masks should be optional in the fall, and 16% said face masks should be required.
For the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District about 85% said face masks should optional in the fall, while 15% indicated that face masks should be required in the fall.
About 84% of the people who responded for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School District said the face masks should be optional during the fall, and about 16% were in favor of face masks being required.
The decision to make face masks optional also was based on several health-related factors including the Center for Disease Control's guideline which allows people who have been fully vaccinated to not wear a mask, low community infection rate in Walworth County, low rate in infection in Lake Geneva schools, little evidence of student-to-student spread of the virus, other area school districts easing face mask requirements, increase in vaccination rates for students and adults, and evidence that people who have been vaccinated are safe from exposure and not likely to spread the virus.
Starting June 6, masks now be optional during Lake Geneva schools' activities and athletic events including summer school, summer enrichment programs and summer athletic camps.
Superintendent James Gottinger said the intent is to make face masks optional in the fall for the 2021-2022 school year.
"We are confident that this will go well as long as the current improving health and pandemic status continues in a positive direction," Gottinger said in a statement. "If all goes as anticipated, optional face covering wearing will continue during the 2021-2022 school year."
However, face masks still will be required on school buses and when traveling to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association events if the host school requires them.
Students and staff still will have the option to wear a face mask if they desire.
"Lake Geneva schools asks that all students, staff and families treat each other with respect regarding individual decisions to wear or not wear face coverings," Gottinger said in the statement. "We are committed to providing a safe, productive and healthy environment for all students and staff."
Students are being asked to stay home from school or school activities if they are feeling ill or experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.