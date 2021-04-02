Masked prom: Badger High School schedules prom at the Abbey with COVID safety in mind

Badger High School officials plan to conduct prom this year with safety measures in place.

The school's prom is scheduled to be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., May 8 at The Abbey Resort in Fontana.

The event will be modified to meet coronavirus safety guidelines, with only junior- and senior-year students allowed to attend.

The prom will include an increased sized dance floor, additional tables, prepackaged snacks, plated dinner service with servers wearing masks, assigned seating and limited number of participants to help follow safety standards.

Hand sanitizer also will be available.

Participants will be required to wear face masks except for when eating and drinking at tables and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions before entering.

Students are asked not to attend if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, fever, cough or shortness of breath, or if they have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or anyone in their household that has a pending COVID test or symptoms.

Students also should not attend if they have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

