Master Gardeners accepting applications

ELKHORN — The University of Wisconsin Extension is now accepting applications for the Level I Training for the Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program.
The program is specifically designed through the University of Wisconsin to train people in topics in horticulture, who in turn aid UW-Madison’s Division of Extension educators by using their knowledge to volunteer for projects to benefit their local community and help people better understand horticulture and the environment. MGVs operate under UW-Madison organizational policies when delivering information to the public.
The classes are designed for beginner or experienced gardeners.
To become a certified MGV, participants must be at least 18 years old, attend a mandatory orientation session, complete Level 1 training, pass the open-book take-home exam with a score of 70 percent or better, and complete a minimum of 24 volunteer hours by Oct. 1, 2020.
Mandatory orientation sessions will be held in-person from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 or Dec. 5.
All sessions will be held in Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
To register for orientation, contact Julie Hill at julie.hill@wisc.edu or 262-741-4958.
Level 1 Training classes will be held at the Walworth County Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, from 1 to 4 p.m., beginning Feb. 6, 2020. Classes will be the first and third Thursday of the month.
Class fee is $200, which includes a copy of the Wisconsin Master Gardener program manual, all class materials, name badge and a one-year membership to both the Walworth County Master Gardener Association and the Wisconsin Master Gardener Association.
Payment plans are available.
Visit walworth.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/master-gardeners or contact Hill for more information.