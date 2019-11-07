Master Gardeners accepting applications

ELKHORN — The University of Wisconsin Extension is now accepting applications for the Level I Training for the Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program.

The program is specifically designed through the University of Wisconsin to train people in topics in horticulture, who in turn aid UW-Madison’s Division of Extension educators by using their knowledge to volunteer for projects to benefit their local community and help people better understand horticulture and the environment. MGVs operate under UW-Madison organizational policies when delivering information to the public.

The classes are designed for beginner or experienced gardeners.

To become a certified MGV, participants must be at least 18 years old, attend a mandatory orientation session, complete Level 1 training, pass the open-book take-home exam with a score of 70 percent or better, and complete a minimum of 24 volunteer hours by Oct. 1, 2020.

Mandatory orientation sessions will be held in-person from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 or Dec. 5.

All sessions will be held in Room 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

To register for orientation, contact Julie Hill at julie.hill@wisc.edu or 262-741-4958.