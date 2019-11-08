Maxwell Mansion listed for sale at $3.8 million

The former owner of the Baker House in downtown Lake Geneva now is seeking a buyer for his nearby Maxwell Mansion attraction.

Andrew Fritz is offering to sell the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St., for about $3.85 million.

Fritz said he began listing the property about two weeks ago.

Fritz said he has renovated and redeveloped the hotel-restaurant property in hopes of finding a buyer.

“I would like to sell it and move on to another project,” he said.

Local historian Patrick Quinn said the Maxwell Mansion property was built as a mansion in 1855 by Chicago doctor Philip Maxwell. Maxwell died three years later, but he wife, Jerutha Maxwell, remained in the home for about 25 years.

Between the 1940s and 1960s, the building mostly served as a hotel.

Ruth Ann and Christopher Brown purchased the property in the 1970s and operated it as a bed-and-breakfast for another 20 eyars. Nancy Waspi then bought it and converted it into the Golden Oaks restaurant and Inn.

Fritz purchased the property in 2015.

Quinn said the Maxwell Mansion will be a good buy for someone.

