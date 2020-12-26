Maxwell Mansion sale finalized with new owners scheduling New Years events

The sale of the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St. in Lake Geneva, has been finalized.

Luke and Monica Pfeifer, previously of Seattle, Washington, announced plans to purchase the property from former owner Andrew Fritz in October, and the sale was completed Dec. 22.

The sale price has never been disclosed, but the property had been listed for about $3.98 million.

Luke Pfeifer said he is excited about taking over ownership of the property.

"We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area," Luke Pfeifer said in a press release. "Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem, and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come."

The Maxwell Mansion property includes a carriage house and stables, with a total of 28 guest suites, as well as the Apothecary cocktail bar, Speakeasy bar, heated swimming pool, bocce ball court, outdoor fireplaces, three acres of gardens, and indoor and outdoor event space for weddings and other social gatherings.

The Pfeifers plan to host several New Years-related events as part of their recent purchase of the property.