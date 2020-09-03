Maxwell Street Days offer a time of outdoor shopping for residents and visitors

Elizabeth Skaife of Madison made the trek to downtown Lake Geneva Aug. 30 to do a little outdoor shopping.
Skaife was one of many people who attended the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s annual Maxwell Street Days, which was held Aug. 28 through Aug. 30 in downtown Lake Geneva, with participating businesses conducting sidewalk sales.
Skaife said she had enjoyed her outdoor shopping experience.
“I love it,” Skaife said. “It’s so much easier to shop this way, outside.”
The streets were lined with businesses selling various items including clothing, shoes, jewelry, artwork and food.
Skaife said she was not shopping for anything in particular during her visit to downtown Lake Geneva.
“I’m just out looking today,” Skaife said.
Bernie Swartz of Fort Myers, Florida— who also owns a condominium in Lake Geneva— said this is the first time she had attended Maxwell Street Days and enjoyed the outdoor shopping experience.
“Oh gosh, a women shopping on a sales day, that’s the ultimate,” she said.
Swartz said she was mostly looking to purchase items related to Lake Geneva.
She said besides the outdoor sales, she also enjoyed the warm, sunny weather.
“Someone is shining down you guys,” Swartz said of Lake Geneva’s weather. “It’s a beautiful day.”
Patricia Catalano and Lauren Fedorovich were browsing through some shoes outside of Jayne’s Boutique, 771 W. Main St. during their day of outdoor shopping.
Catalano said she attends Maxwell Street Days every year. She said besides the sidewalk sales, she also enjoys the bustling atmosphere the event brings to downtown Lake Geneva.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Catalano said. “The atmosphere is charming.”
Fedorovich said she enjoys the sales and discounts that many of the businesses offer.
“I shop for everything, but mainly shoes,” Fedorovich said.
Several of the downtown merchants said they received a positive response during the three-day event.
Nicky Farkashek, employee at Treasure Cove Gifts, 146 Broad St., said many people visited the store’s outdoor display purchasing fudge, T-shirts and gift items.
“The Donald Trump shirts seems to be the most popular,” Farkashek said. “The fudge is popular, and the socks are crazy popular.”
Martin Guerrero said the homemade pizzas, tamales and cinnamon rolls that he was selling outside the Olympic Family Restaurant, 748 W. Main St., were a popular hit among hungry customers throughout the weekend.
“Yesterday (Aug. 29) was much better than today (Aug. 30),” Guerrero said. “There was much more people, but today we’ve been doing good, too.”
Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board members voted in August to cancel its annual Oktoberfest event this year, which was scheduled to be held Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, because of the coronavirus.
However, the board members decided to continue with Maxwell Street Days, citing that participating merchants would be responsible for enforcing their own safety regulations and social distancing guidelines.
Farkashek said most of Treasure Gove’s customers followed social distancing guidelines and wore face masks when they entered the store.
“When we ask them to put their face mask on, they do,” Farkashek said. “So we really haven’t had any issues with that. It’s been pretty good when it comes to that, so far.”
Guerrero said the Olympic Family Restaurant’s customers followed the business’s safety regulations while eating inside the restaurant.
“They wear masks and try to keep their distance,” Guerrero said.
Catalano said she noticed many people were wearing face masks when they were shopping inside the stores and along the sidewalks.
“I’m very happy with that,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.