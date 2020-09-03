Maxwell Street Days offer a time of outdoor shopping for residents and visitors

“Yesterday (Aug. 29) was much better than today (Aug. 30),” Guerrero said. “There was much more people, but today we’ve been doing good, too.”

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board members voted in August to cancel its annual Oktoberfest event this year, which was scheduled to be held Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, because of the coronavirus.

However, the board members decided to continue with Maxwell Street Days, citing that participating merchants would be responsible for enforcing their own safety regulations and social distancing guidelines.

Farkashek said most of Treasure Gove’s customers followed social distancing guidelines and wore face masks when they entered the store.

“When we ask them to put their face mask on, they do,” Farkashek said. “So we really haven’t had any issues with that. It’s been pretty good when it comes to that, so far.”

Guerrero said the Olympic Family Restaurant’s customers followed the business’s safety regulations while eating inside the restaurant.

“They wear masks and try to keep their distance,” Guerrero said.