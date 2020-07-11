Mayor agrees to let council committees review Riviera plans

Earle said the staircase freezes during winter, which could cause accidents. City crews spend a lot of time salting the staircase during winter, Earle said.

“During Winterfest, we will put as much salt on those steps as we do a mile of road,” he said.

Earle said the building also is in need of a new elevator, new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, an updated plumbing system, updated electrical system and security cameras.

The public works director also said the tourism center needs a public address system and an upgraded Wi-Fi system. He said several groups have decided to not hold events at the Riviera because of outdated such systems.

“They look at that as an issue, and they start looking elsewhere, which is very unfortunate,” he said. “Businesses are shying away from coming here.”

The ad hoc group is scheduled to hold its second meeting 10 a.m. July 13, also at the Riviera. As a public body, the group’s meetings are open to the public.

It remains unclear when Klein will ask the council to approve the remaining appointments, or when the group will begin issuing recommendations about the Riviera project.