Mayor agrees to let council committees review Riviera plans

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein says she will seek city council approval of appointments to a new Riviera ad hoc group, and she will ask city council committees to review the new group’s recommendations.
The mayor’s comments come after some council members voiced concern that the new ad hoc group was being structured in a way that would circumvent the elected members of the city council.
The Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee conducted its first meeting July 6, although only some appointments have been reviewed and ratified by the city council.
The group so far includes Klein herself, city Public Works Director Tom Earle, local historian David Desimone, resident Carroll Pearson and fundraising expert Fred Gahl.
Klein has said she wants an 11-member panel to review and make recommendations regarding an ongoing restoration and renovation of the city-owned Riviera tourism landmark.
The city council on June 22 agreed to authorize the ad hoc group — and to ratify the first appointments — despite reservations among some aldermen about whether the new group is needed.
At the group’s first meeting, Klein, elected mayor on April 7, said she wanted to get Lake Geneva residents and others involved in the historic Riviera public works project.
“The reason I formed this committee is to involve people of various disciplines,” she said. “I think we have a real good representation.”
Contractors already have completed about $2 million worth of exterior work on the Riviera, and the city next is expected to undertake interior repairs and upgrades. The project originally was designed to take two years and to cost about $5 million, based on early estimates.
The city has solicited public input on the future of the Riviera, but officials have not indicated what sort of interior remodeling is intended.
The project has been discussed at various points by the city council public works committee and piers, harbors & lakefront committee.
The council’s public works and finance, licensing & regulation committees will review the ad hoc committee’s recommendations before they are voting on by the full city council.
Despite initial indications that the ad hoc group would report directly to the full city council, Klein said recommendations would be submitted for review by both the public works and finance committees.
At the group’s first meeting July 6 inside the Riviera, Earle presented specific remodeling options that he said should be considered in the Riviera. Among them is removing the decorative outdoor staircase leading to a second-floor ballroom.
Earle said the staircase freezes during winter, which could cause accidents. City crews spend a lot of time salting the staircase during winter, Earle said.
“During Winterfest, we will put as much salt on those steps as we do a mile of road,” he said.
Earle said the building also is in need of a new elevator, new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, an updated plumbing system, updated electrical system and security cameras.
The public works director also said the tourism center needs a public address system and an upgraded Wi-Fi system. He said several groups have decided to not hold events at the Riviera because of outdated such systems.
“They look at that as an issue, and they start looking elsewhere, which is very unfortunate,” he said. “Businesses are shying away from coming here.”
The ad hoc group is scheduled to hold its second meeting 10 a.m. July 13, also at the Riviera. As a public body, the group’s meetings are open to the public.
It remains unclear when Klein will ask the council to approve the remaining appointments, or when the group will begin issuing recommendations about the Riviera project.
City officials two years ago hired MSI General Corp. as the project’s architect and construction manager. The firm has not yet presented plans or options for the Riviera overhaul beyond the work already performed.
