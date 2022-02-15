Mayor Charlene Klein and former Alderman Todd Krause top vote-getters in primary election

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein is set to face former Alderman Todd Krause during the April 5 spring election.

Klein and Krause were the two top vote-getters during the Feb. 15 Lake Geneva mayoral primary election, which also included challenger Dennis Loeser.

Because three candidates submitted paperwork to run for Lake Geneva's mayor, a primary election was conducted. About 813 votes were casted during the election.

Krause received 405 votes, while Klein obtained 340 votes. Loeser received 63 votes, and there was one write-in vote, according to City Clerk Lana Kropf.

The spring election will determine who will serve as Lake Geneva's mayor during the next two years.

Klein was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election after defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

Krause was appointed alderman in 2006 by the city council to fill out an existing term. He then was elected to two additional terms.

