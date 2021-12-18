Mayor Charlene Klein announces plans to seek another term, two others file paperwork as well

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein is seeking another term in office, she has announced, and at this point at least two others are planning to run against her for the top city position.

Klein has announced that she is running for re-election for the spring 2022 election, April 5. She said she has completed and turned in her paperwork to run for re-election.

City Clerk Lana Kropf said Dennis Loeser has submitted paperwork to run for mayor, as well.

He is a 10-year resident of Lake Geneva and is concerned that Lake Geneva's growth needs to be controlled, he said. He is retired and has experience in media, advertising and real estate.

"I figure I would throw my hat in the ring and give it a shot and see if we can basically get the out of control development under control," Loeser said.

Former aldermen Todd Krause has also taken out paperwork as a mayoral candid. But he still has to turn in his signatures to the city to get on the ballot.

Krause said, if elected, he would like to help protect the environment of the lake and continue to control the city's finances.

"In the years I've served, I helped to keep the tax rate flat in the city, and people really appreciated that," Krause said. "So I would like to help keep Lake Geneva affordable."

Krause was appointed alderman in 2006 by the city council to fill out an existing term. He then was elected to two additional terms. During his time as alderman, Krause served as the city council president and chairperson for the finance, licensing and regulation committee.

"I'm one of those people that believes in fairness and common sense," Krause said. "When I served before, that's what I delivered and I believe people respected that."

Krause started Timeless Flooring in 1995. He also has worked as a band director at Big Foot High School and as an emergency medical technician.

"I started that business from scratch with $50 in my pocket, and I built that up to a very reputable flooring company," Krause said. "As a kid, I always thought it would be great to have a number of careers and mayor being one of them."

At this point it appears there will be a primary Feb. 15, to determine which two candidates will move on to the spring election to determine who will be Lake Geneva's next mayor.

Klein was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz. Klein received about 1,000 votes, while Hartz earned about 983 votes.

The 2020 election was a rematch from the spring 2018 election, in which Hartz defeated Klein to become Lake Geneva's new mayor. Hartz received about 832 votes, and Klein received about 619 during the 2018 election.

Klein said she has enjoyed serving as Lake Geneva's mayor and hopes to be elected to a second term.

"It's quite an honor to be the mayor of Lake Geneva," Klein said. "Who would have thought a farm girl from Illinois would be the mayor of any town-- much less Lake Geneva."

Klein said she feels some of the things that were accomplished during the past two years includes the completion of the Riviera renovation project, increasing the city's room tax rate from 5% to 8% and increasing rental rates for the Riviera ballroom for non-residents.

"The Riviera is up and running. We can get the revenue from that, because that's a very important part of the city," Klein said. "It's one of the only sources of revenue we have for the city."

Klein said if re-elected she would like to help preserve the city's remaining green space.

"I realize there's a lot of development going on now. About 90% of that was started years ago before I was even mayor, and I wasn't involved that much," Klein said. "But I certainly would like to turn our remaining green space into something really special for the city."

Klein said she also would like to work with local legislature to establish a premier resort area tax for the city or for the city to retain a portion of its sales tax.

"It would bring us a tremendous amount of revenue," Klein said. "We're a tourist-based economy. People come here to shop. All of those tax dollars are getting away from us, and that's just not right."

Klein said the biggest challenge she has had to deal with during her first year as mayor is the coronavirus. She said, because of the virus, she was unable to get out and interact with residents of the community as much as she would have liked.

"It was the first year and a half before I could even get out and interact with citizens like I wanted to do the first day after I was elected," Klein said. "So in that respect, I feel like I'm just getting going."

