Mayor Charlene Klein plans to announce in December whether she will run for re-election

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein has indicated that she will announce next month whether she will seek re-election next year.

“I will be making the announcement in December,” Klein said in an email to the Regional News on Nov. 17.

Klein’s term as mayor will expire April 2022.

Klein was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election by defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

During that election, Klein received about 1,000 votes while Hartz earned about 983 votes.

The spring 2020 election was a rematch of sorts from the 2018 election, in which Hartz defeated Klein to become Lake Geneva’s new mayor.

Hartz received 832 votes during that election, while Klein received 619 votes.

Both Klein and Hartz defeated then incumbent Alan Kupsik during a three-way primary election Feb. 2, 2018.

City aldermen whose terms are set to expire in April 2022 include Joan Yunker, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Tim Dunn and Cindy Flower. City Attorney Dan Draper’s term also will expire during that time.

Lake Geneva mayor and aldermen serve two-year terms.

During the spring 2020 election, Yunker defeated then incumbent Selena Proksa for the District 1 aldermanic seat. Fesenmaier defeated Ann Esarco for the District 2 seat, which was left vacant by Doug Skates who decided not to seek re-election.

Dunn defeated challenger Robert Kordus to retain his District 3 seat, and Flower defeated challenger Terry O’Neill to retain her District 4 seat.

The spring primary election is scheduled to be held Feb. 15, 2022 if needed. The spring general election will be held April 5, 2022.

No one else has yet publicly announced plans to run for the position.

