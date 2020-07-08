Mayor cites conflict in removing chairwoman from city tourism commission

The chairwoman of Lake Geneva’s city commission on tourism has been removed after serving on the commission since it was created.

Tammie Carstensen, general manager of the Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hotel, was denied reappointment to the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission because of concerns about a conflict.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she decided to seek Carstensen’s removal because of a possible conflict with Carstensen’s serving on the board of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion group.

Klein said having a person in both positions could be perceived as a conflict of interest. The mayor, however, added that she could be wrong about the possible conflict.

“I haven’t been able to attend all the tourism commission meetings,” Klein said, “so I’m not saying there was one (conflict).”

The city council on June 22 agreed to support the mayor’s changes on the tourism commission, where Carstensen had been a member since the commission was established in 2017, and had served as chairwoman since last year.

The tourism commission is funded by Lake Geneva hotel room taxes to promote tourism events, including by allocating funds directly to outside groups planning events that could draw visitors to the city.