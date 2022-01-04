Mayor Klein, police chief defend the timing of of Jan. 1 snow emergency, street parking restrictions

The start of the new year included snow blanketing the Lake Geneva area, along with other areas of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

A snow emergency was called in the City of Lake Geneva, Dec. 31 in anticipation of about 12 inches of snow hitting the area, Jan. 1. The Lake Geneva area received between four to five inches of snow throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said the snow emergency initially was called for 1 p.m. then rescheduled for 5 p.m. after the public works department learned that heavier snow would not be falling until late afternoon, Jan. 1, and because they felt rescheduling the snow emergency to 5 p.m. would be less impactful to the downtown businesses.

The snow emergency was cancelled during the morning hours of Jan. 2.

“They were worried that there was originally going to be six to 12 inches,” Rasmussen said. “To adequately clear the downtown and to keep people safe, it was determined to call a snow emergency so crews could be able to keep up with the snow and keep the roads safe.”

Rasmussen said the snow emergency was declared by Mayor Charlene Klein, then he signed off on the emergency declaration after he and Klein met with the public works department.

“Everyone at the city, we all talk about it and determine the safest cause of action,” Rasmussen said.

Klein said she and city staff began monitoring the weather forecast and snow predictions Dec. 31. She said she met with the public works staff to determine if a snow emergency should be declared.

“We always consult with them,” Klein said of the the public works department. “They’re the guys that are doing the snow removal.”

During a snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets. Vehicles must be parked in a driveway or in a municipal parking lot in the downtown area.

“The snow emergency basically gets all the cars off the road and out of the downtown, so we can plow the downtown,” Rasmussen said.

Klein said the purpose of a snow emergency is to help make the roads safe for motorists and to make it easier for city crews to plow the snow.

“It’s all about public safety. That’s our first priority,” Klein said. “We want to keep the public safe and have safe streets for them to drive on, plus have the streets cleared for our emergency vehicles.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he feels the snow emergency should have been called for 2 a.m., Jan. 2 to allow people to park in the downtown area to shop in the businesses while the roads were being cleared.

“You just don’t interfere with businesses,” Condos said. “I know we’re concerned about safety, but that’s what your salt trucks are doing. They’re out there plowing the streets and dumping salt. You don’t need to worry about the areas where cars are parked, because the snow is falling on the cars.”

Condos, who owns Speedo’s Harborside Cafe, said he closed his business at 5 p.m. because of the snow emergency and other downtown businesses closed, as well.

“At least they were able to change from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but that news killed the businesses downtown,” Condos said. “We had to close at 5 o’clock. We had quite a few people, and I had to shoo them out of here and we had to close.”

Condos said the Business Improvement District Board plans to discuss the snow emergency issue during their Jan. 12 meeting, which will be held 9 a.m. at Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said having a snow emergency makes it easier for his crews to plow the city streets. He said his crews plow the municipal parking lots first, so people visiting the downtown area can park their vehicles in them.

“The calling of a snow emergency allows DPW to clear the stalls downtown as well, which is the biggest complaint we get,” Earle said. “Without it, there are cars everywhere and we cannot get the stalls clear.”

Klein said she had talked with several downtown business owners who were pleased with how the snow removal process was handled.

“They were happy we had the snow out of the parking lots, so on Sunday their customers had a safe, clear space to park,” she said.

Klein said sometimes it is difficult to determine whether a snow emergency should be called because weather patterns can change.

“Timing is everything with a snowstorm,” Klein said. “It could have gone the other way, and we could have gotten 12 inches. I know some people said it was only four inches, but I know there were some areas that got seven inches, and that’s pretty significant.”

Rasmussen said he feels the snow emergency was called for the appropriate time and that city crews did a good job removing the snow.

“The plows were out at the right time, and they got everything handled,” Rasmussen said. “I think the street department did a good job with keeping the roads cleared.”

Condos said, despite the snow emergency being called for 5 p.m., he is pleased with how the streets were cleared in the downtown area.

“They did a great job of removing the snow. It was excellent,” Condos said. “I would have just had them do it at 2 a.m. instead of dinnertime.”

Klein said she hopes she does not have to declare too many more snow emergencies this winter.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to call too many this winter,” Klein said. “We got through all of December until the end of the year.”

