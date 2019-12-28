Mayor on a mission to reconsider Lake Geneva's status

Some colleagues were quick to note the mayor’s omission of the phrase “small city.”

Alderman John Halverson called it a mistake to remove the phrase, noting that “small city” means more than just how the mayor was interpreting it.

“That’s what differentiates us from every town, as they say,” Halverson said.

Hartz pointed to other phrases in the existing mission statement that he questioned. He said the city does not offer a reasonable cost of living or a high quality of life for many people who live here.

“It’s not accurate,” he said. “I think at one time it was.”

No decisions were made about changing the mission statement, and Hartz later said he wants to continue discussing the matter. If others want to leave in the small-city reference, he is willing to do that, he said.

Saying he recognizes that Lake Geneva is a small town, Hartz said he is not proposing doing anything that would make it less so.

“I just think it needs to be a mission that includes everybody,” he said.