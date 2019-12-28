Mayor on a mission to reconsider Lake Geneva's status

Is Lake Geneva a small city, or should it even try to be?
Those are some of the questions being debated at City Hall as Mayor Tom Hartz proposes revamping the city’s official mission statement to remove the phrase “small city.”
Some city leaders are adamant that “small city” should remain as a description of what Lake Geneva hopes to be in the future.
Hartz, however, says that the community already has lost important aspects of small-city life — such as affordable housing — and that the mission should be to recapture those qualities.
The issue has touched off a pointed discussion that, for some, cuts to the heart of the community’s identity.
As Alderwoman Shari Straube sees it, working to maintain a small-city atmosphere means staying true to the weekend getaway image that draws visitors here from big cities like Chicago and Milwaukee.
If Lake Geneva strays from that mission, Straube said, there are risks of inviting the same congestion and commotion that make the big cities unpleasant.
“If we turn into that,” she said, “we’ve lost what people come here for.”
Hartz, on the other hand, says he is not advocating uncontrolled growth and expansion. Rather, he is trying to confront areas in which he feels Lake Geneva has fallen short of upholding its mission statement.
The mayor points out that many people are struggling financially because they cannot afford housing costs here and they cannot maintain a decent quality of life for their families.
“Do we want to preserve that,” he said, “or do we want a mission statement that has us looking to make things better?”
The topic has surfaced while city leaders discuss updates to the Comprehensive Plan, a long-term community blueprint that currently is undergoing review. The plan addresses such issues as residential growth and business recruitment.
At a Dec. 11 joint meeting of the City Council and Plan Commission, Hartz suggested changing the official mission statement.
The current mission statement, which Hartz speculated is at least 10 years old, states: “The city of Lake Geneva seeks to preserve its small-city atmosphere, its reasonable cost of living and doing business, and high quality of life by carefully controlling land use and development, and by delivering high quality programs and services in a fiscally responsible manner.”
Hartz proposed a new statement: “The mission of the city of Lake Geneva is to create a community that serves all of its residents through providing affordable living, employment opportunities, accessible high-quality natural resources, and a high quality of life.”
Some colleagues were quick to note the mayor’s omission of the phrase “small city.”
Alderman John Halverson called it a mistake to remove the phrase, noting that “small city” means more than just how the mayor was interpreting it.
“That’s what differentiates us from every town, as they say,” Halverson said.
Hartz pointed to other phrases in the existing mission statement that he questioned. He said the city does not offer a reasonable cost of living or a high quality of life for many people who live here.
“It’s not accurate,” he said. “I think at one time it was.”
No decisions were made about changing the mission statement, and Hartz later said he wants to continue discussing the matter. If others want to leave in the small-city reference, he is willing to do that, he said.
Saying he recognizes that Lake Geneva is a small town, Hartz said he is not proposing doing anything that would make it less so.
“I just think it needs to be a mission that includes everybody,” he said.
The mayor serves on the board of the Walworth County Housing Authority, which recently ran into opposition with a plan to build a complex of affordable apartments in Lake Geneva.
Some in the Dec. 11 discussion at City Hall agreed with the mayor on some points.
Plan Commission member Michael Krajovic suggested creating a task force to examine the lack of affordable housing locally. Krajovic offered to serve on such a task force.
“It’s a very complicated issue that’s worthy of effort,” he said.
Straube pointed to a growing market for short-term rental properties, also sometimes called vacation homes. A new state law requires cities to allow homeowners to offer their homes for vacation rentals on such websites as Airbnb.
Hartz said some neighborhoods are filled with rental properties that stand vacant between rentals, destroying the fabric of neighborhood life that once was a staple of the community.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said other cities actively work to attract more families to move into the community. Flower added, however, that doing so might not be consistent with Lake Geneva’s image as a resort town for weekend getaways.
“Whether that’s what we want or not, it’s something we should think about or talk about,” she said. “Do we want to be the place where everybody’s living and working”
She added: I don’t know what our vision is.”
Straube described walking past a downtown real estate office with residential properties that more expensive than most people can afford. When she occasionally sees a nice home at an affordable price, Straube said, the property invariably is located somewhere other than Lake Geneva.
“It’s never here,” she said. “I don’t know how you fix that.”