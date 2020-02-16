Mayor seeks to recapture 'small town' qualities in new mission statement

Hartz said he has since revised his proposal to keep the words “small city” in the statement, after hearing concerns that he was advocating uncontrolled growth or expansion of Lake Geneva.
“In retrospect, I see how that was a lighting rod for people with this notion, saying, ‘No, we’re going to be something other than what we are,’” he said.
Hartz said part of the reason he had considered removing the words “small city” — along with other changes to the mission statement — was that he feels there are certain areas where Lake Geneva is falling short of its current mission statement.
Hartz said the current mission statement states that Lake Geneva, seeks to preserve a “small-city atmosphere” with “reasonable cost of living” and “high quality of life.”
He said he does not feel Lake Geneva currently offers all residents a reasonable cost of living or high quality of life, because of housing costs, limited employment opportunities and a growing number of rental properties.
Hartz said the average household income in the city of Lake Geneva is $46,000 a year, while most housing costs about $1,000 a month or $12,000 a year, which many residents struggle to afford.
“There are people here who don’t have a high quality of life, so how can we state that when we don’t have it?,” Hartz said. “So, that’s what bothers me about that statement.”
Hartz’s revised mission statement proposes to “create a small-city atmosphere,” “provide affordable living,” “ a feeling of safety” and “high quality of life.”
Hartz said he plans to present his revised mission statement to city aldermen for consideration.
He said the mission statement is a guideline for the city’s future.
“It’s our North Star,” he said. “It shows us where we’re headed.”
