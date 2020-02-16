Mayor seeks to recapture 'small town' qualities in new mission statement

Lake Geneva Mayor Tom Hartz is offering to keep the phrase “small city” in a proposed redrafting of the city’s official mission statement.

Hartz had proposed to remove the words “small city” from the city’s mission statement in December during a joint meeting between the city council and plan commission.

But the proposal met with opposition from other city leaders and others in the community.

Hartz said he has since revised his proposal to keep the words “small city” in the statement, after hearing concerns that he was advocating uncontrolled growth or expansion of Lake Geneva.

“In retrospect, I see how that was a lighting rod for people with this notion, saying, ‘No, we’re going to be something other than what we are,’” he said.

Hartz said part of the reason he had considered removing the words “small city” — along with other changes to the mission statement — was that he feels there are certain areas where Lake Geneva is falling short of its current mission statement.