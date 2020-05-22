Mayor wants church bells to chime on Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein is asking local churches to chime their bells in unison Monday afternoon as the city marks Memorial Day without a traditional parade and public observance.

American Legion Post 24 canceled its yearly parade scheduled for Monday's holiday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade organizers instead are planning a short ceremony 10 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road. The event is scheduled weather permitting.

Organizers hope to broadcast on Post 24's Facebook page, asking that people not attend in person out of respect for the need to avoid crowd gatherings during the public health crisis.

Klein announced that she is asking churches to chime their bells at 3 p.m. Monday during a national moment of remembrance for fallen military members.

The mayor asked that all churches chime their bells seven times at 3 p.m. to represent seven stages of a fallen solider's life: Response, Service, Protection, Defense, Sacrifice, Suffering, and Loss of life.

"Please listen for the bells," Klein said, "and join your community Monday in remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service."

