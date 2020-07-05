Mayor wants Riviera project turned over to new ad hoc group

The council did not vote to approve those appointments, and it was not clear if Klein would seek city council ratification of the remaining appointments.

Klein said she would like the committee to include two more Lake Geneva residents, an architectural consultant, an interior design consultant, a member of the city council’s public works committee and a member of the council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee.

The committee will meet for about six months.

Desimone said he was honored to serve on the ad hoc group, and he looks forward to providing input on the future of Lake Geneva’s landmark lakefront touriss center.

Desimone said he agrees with creating a new ad hoc structure.

“It’s another layer of thought to make sure the building is being taken care of, and that it continues to be an asset to the community,” he said.

Some aldermen, too, voiced support for the mayor’s new approach.

Alderwoman Shari Straube called the ad hoc committee an excellent idea because, she said, it will allow more Lake Geneva residents to become involved with the Riviera project.