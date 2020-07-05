Mayor wants Riviera project turned over to new ad hoc group

Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein is moving to streamline the Riviera restoration process by creating a new ad hoc committee that would bypass existing city council committees.
Klein has won city council approval for her new approach, although not without opposition from some on the nine-member council.
Alderman Ken Howell voted against the change, saying it was unclear who would be involved and whether the new arrangement was supported by the city’s construction management firm MSI General Corp.
“At this point, I can’t agree to it,” Howell said. “It’s not locked down enough.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower questioned the need for a new ad hoc group when the city council’s public works committee and piers, harbors & lakefront committee both have spent the past two years reviewing the Riviera project.
Flower said the general public can provide input to those two existing committees.
“I’m confused on what this offers compared to what we’ve previously gone through,” she said. “How is it going to be different?”
The city council voted 7-1 to approve the new approach, with only Howell voting “no.”
Klein said having the ad hoc committee present recommendations to the full city council would be more efficient than having several committees presenting ideas.
“I think the process we had before was very confusing. It didn’t seem people knew who was supposed to be doing what,” she said. “Consequently, things were getting delayed, and recommendations were being made without proper council approval.”
Klein, a newcomer to city government, was elected mayor April 7 by defeating incumbent Tom Hartz.
The city hired MSI General in the summer of 2018 to plan and oversee repairs and restoration of the historic Riviera landmark that could take two years and could cost $5 million, based on early preliminary estimates.
MSI General and its subcontractors this year completed about $2 million in exterior work, including installation of a new roof, along with replacement of windows and tuck-pointing masonry work.
City officials next must decide on other renovations or upgrades, including future uses of a first-floor public space now occupied by outside vendors of souvenirs, ice cream, and other tourist favorites.
Klein said her new ad hoc committee also would advise the city council on funding options for the Riviera project.
The committee, which will have 11 members, already includes Klein, public works director Tom Earle, local historian David Desimone, resident Carroll Pearson and fundraising expert Fred Gahl.
The council did not vote to approve those appointments, and it was not clear if Klein would seek city council ratification of the remaining appointments.
Klein said she would like the committee to include two more Lake Geneva residents, an architectural consultant, an interior design consultant, a member of the city council’s public works committee and a member of the council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee.
The committee will meet for about six months.
Desimone said he was honored to serve on the ad hoc group, and he looks forward to providing input on the future of Lake Geneva’s landmark lakefront touriss center.
Desimone said he agrees with creating a new ad hoc structure.
“It’s another layer of thought to make sure the building is being taken care of, and that it continues to be an asset to the community,” he said.
Some aldermen, too, voiced support for the mayor’s new approach.
Alderwoman Shari Straube called the ad hoc committee an excellent idea because, she said, it will allow more Lake Geneva residents to become involved with the Riviera project.
“The more we involve them, the more we’re representing their ideas and bringing in expertise,” Straube said. “It’s just guidance we should have.”
Alderman John Halverson agreed, saying that the city has not done enough to solicit public input on the historic public works project.
“I am uncomfortable that we have not gathered all of the community’s thinking on this,” Halverson said.
Halverson, the city council president, said having one advisory group making recommendations would be less confusing than having several committees involved.
“I think Charlene is right,” he said. “This has been a clumsy process.”
