Mayoral candidates in Lake Geneva offer divergent plans for downtown

Downtown is where Lake Geneva's candidates for mayor find their differences.
Incumbent Tom Hartz is in favor of increasing parking rates downtown to better manage congestion, while challenger Charlene Klein believes higher parking rates would hurt downtown businesses.
Heading into the April 7 election, the two candidates also are discussing whether to allow downtown business owners to display merchandise outdoors, whether to create a pedestrian plaza along Wrigley Drive and other downtown issues.
The winner of the April 7 election will be Lake Geneva's top elected leader for the next two years. It is a rematch of a contest in 2018 when Hartz defeated Klein with the backing of 57 percent of the city's voters.
On downtown parking costs, Hartz said he favors a "dynamic" parking rate structure in which rates are higher in heavy traffic areas and lower in less traveled areas.
Hartz said he feels parking rates should be increased to help make more spaces available downtown. If rates are increased, he said, people will park for shorter intervals.
"The rates should be set so they move cars and create available parking in each sector of the downtown," he said.
Hartz said parking rates are necessary for the city maintain its parking program.
"People who are using those spaces are paying to maintain those spaces," he said. "Otherwise, it falls on the taxpayers."
Klein said she is not in favor of raising parking rates, because she believes it would decrease foot traffic to downtown businesses.
Klein said the city relies too much on parking fees as a revenue source.
"I do not feel this is a sustainable model, and there are too many variables," she said, "like the current pandemic situation and the weather, which can impact parking revenue."
City officials recently discussed increasing the parking rate to $2 an hour throughout downtown to offset a projected $100,000 shortfall in the city budget. Parking currently is $1 an hour in lesser traveled areas.
The rate increase, which is still under consideration, would generate about $400,000 a year for the city.
On another downtown matter, city officials have considered closing Wrigley Drive to traffic outside the Riviera, creating a pedestrian plaza that would allow visitors to walk along the lakeshore area without traffic noise, smell and congestion.
Some area business owners have voiced opposition to the idea because they fear a lacking parking spaces on Wrigley Drive would hurt their business.
Hartz said he favors studying the pedestrian plaza concept and how it would affect parking and business in the area.
"That's an idea worth looking at," he said.
Klein, however, opposes the concept.
The challenger said pedestrian plaza activities could be established elsehwere, including in front of the Riviera or at nearby Flat Iron Park.
The two candidates also offer divergent views on whether downtown store owners should be allowed to display merchandise outside their stores.
The city last year stepped up enforcement of a ban on sidewalk merchandise displays, even issuing citations against several business owners in municipal court. Business owners complained loudly, and the citations later were dropped.
Hartz said he opposes outdoor merchandise displays because it hurts the aesthetics of the city's downtown shopping district, and also because it violates an ordinance that has been in place since the mid-1990s.
"When you start opening that door, it makes the downtown look like a big rummage sale," he said.
Klein said she supports outdoor store displays, because allowing merchants to create such displays helps them promote their products and attract customers.
"I feel we should not restrict a reasonable display," she said. "There really aren't that many shops that display their merchandise outside."
Hartz and Klein agree on one downtown issue: purchasing a new fleet of parking kiosks.
The city recently agreed to purchase 50 new touch-screen kiosks for $330,000 to replace a current push-button fleet that has been in service since 2011.
Hartz said the new kiosks will allow the city to collect more accurate information regarding parking.
"We need the new parking kiosks," he said. "We had the money in the parking fund for that."
Klein agreed that the new kiosks will make it easier for downtown visitors to pay for their parking.
"If this makes the parking experience easier and faster, it will enhance our visitors' time in Lake Geneva," she said.
