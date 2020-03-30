Mayoral candidates in Lake Geneva offer divergent plans for downtown

"People who are using those spaces are paying to maintain those spaces," he said. "Otherwise, it falls on the taxpayers."

Klein said she is not in favor of raising parking rates, because she believes it would decrease foot traffic to downtown businesses.

Klein said the city relies too much on parking fees as a revenue source.

"I do not feel this is a sustainable model, and there are too many variables," she said, "like the current pandemic situation and the weather, which can impact parking revenue."

City officials recently discussed increasing the parking rate to $2 an hour throughout downtown to offset a projected $100,000 shortfall in the city budget. Parking currently is $1 an hour in lesser traveled areas.

The rate increase, which is still under consideration, would generate about $400,000 a year for the city.

On another downtown matter, city officials have considered closing Wrigley Drive to traffic outside the Riviera, creating a pedestrian plaza that would allow visitors to walk along the lakeshore area without traffic noise, smell and congestion.