Meat Animal Sale caps off a year of learning for local youth

“A lot of time and dedication is put in to be successful,” said Emily Ellsworth, a Spring Prairie 4-H Club member.

Members say that sale participation itself teaches them a variety of things including the importance of networking and marketing and the meaning of gratitude. Additionally, it’s clear that sale participation is a means to an important end for most members who are hoping to make and save money to offset costs related to post-secondary schooling and independent living after high school.

The 172nd Walworth County Meat Animal Sale is Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. in the Wiswell Center at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Sale order will be beef, sheep, and then swine, with the sale of Grand and Reserve Grand Champion live and carcass animals following at approximately 3 p.m. Bidding is in cents per pound of live animal.

Champion carcasses are also sold on a live weight basis. Buyers may send their purchases to a locker plant for custom processing or to market for resale (paying the difference between the purchase price and the market price). They may also opt to donate their purchase to the Buyers’ Appreciation Banquet held in late September or to an organization of their choice.