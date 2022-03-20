Meet Lake Geneva's newest full-time police officer Suzanne Muedini

Suzanne Muedini will be patrolling the streets of Lake Geneva a little more often.

Muedini recently was hired as a full-time officer to the Lake Geneva Police Department after working as a part-time reserve officer for the department during the past five years.

The city’s 2022 budget includes hiring two full-time officers and five community service officers this year.

Muedini said she is looking forward to working in the City of Lake Geneva on a full-time basis.

“I wanted to be out here more than just during the summer, primarily,” she said.

Muedini started working as a reserve officer for the department in 2017, helping to patrol the city during Winterfest and other community events. She said she enjoys working in Lake Geneva during the summer, even though it becomes busy with tourists.

“Lake Geneva gets so busy during the summer, and there’s a lot of fun stuff going on,” Muedini said. “There’s a lot of people who come into town.”

Muedini received her initial law enforcement training from the law enforcement academy at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. She received more on-the-job training after joining the Lake Geneva Police Department as a reserve officer.

Muedini has to complete three months of field officer training now that she has been hired as a full-time officer. During the field officer training, Muedini will learn about the department’s procedures and how to handle different situations.

“We start from the beginning. My trainer will go through things and show me how to do it,” Muedini said. “I’m responsible for doing that stuff while they sit there and grade me. I will get trained in all kinds of stuff that we do — everything from enforcement, investigating crimes, community service here in town and meeting people.”

Muedini said she has received a lot of support from the other officers since joining the department.

“They want you to succeed and be the best that you can be,” Muedini said. “Everyone brings something different to the table. They can all show you a different way to do something or give you a different perspective on something you didn’t consider otherwise.”

Muedini said since joining the department she has responded to several calls involving people who are suffering from dementia and other mental health issues.

“Those are always sad and hard, because you see the family going through a lot of hard stuff,” Muedini said. “There’s a lot of that going on, unfortunately. Those calls kind of stick out sometimes.”

Muedini has not worked for any other departments besides Lake Geneva. She became interested in law enforcement while working as juvenile crisis counselor in Kenosha.

As a juvenile crisis counselor, Muedini often responded to child abuse and child neglect cases with local police officers.

“We worked as a really great team and did a lot of good work,” Muedini said. “I always thought what they do looks really interesting. I thought, ‘I need to try this out for myself.’”

Muedini said she likes working in law enforcement because it gives her an opportunity to do something different every day.

“What I like about the kind of work we do is it’s never the same thing twice,” she said.

During her free time, Muedini enjoys hiking, swimming and other outdoor activities.

“Pretty much any summer activity, I’m all for. I’m not a huge fan of winter,” Muedini said. “I get made fun of for all the layers that I wear, but I freeze during the winter.”

Muedini currently lives in Racine, but is considering moving to Lake Geneva.

“Considering the gas prices, it might be sooner than later,” Muedini said.

Muedini said she enjoys working in the City of Lake Geneva.

“With the lakes and parks that we have, it’s so beautiful,” Muedini said. “It’s a really close-knit community, and everybody is really friendly and I like the feel of the small town. I like that it gets really, really busy, and the energy is good during the summer. I think it’s a good, safe place to be.”

