Meet Lake Geneva's next police chief

A longtime member of the Lake Geneva Police Department soon will be heading up the organization.

Members of the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission selected Lt. Edward Gritzner as the department’s new police chief during a special closed session meeting Aug. 30.

Gritzner will replace current Police Chief Michael Rasmussen, who is set to retire after a 31-year career in law enforcement. Rasmussen announced his retirement earlier this year.

Gritzner said he is honored to be named the department’s new police chief. He said it has been his goal to be the department’s police chief since he joined in 2005.

“I knew my goal right away was to lead the department,” Gritzner said. “That came from the people I worked with, people who mentored me. They gave me the opportunity to put me in the position that I’m going to be in soon. A lot of people did a lot of good for me, and that’s what I want to do from the position of chief.”

Rasmussen said he feels Gritzner will do a quality job serving as Lake Geneva’s next police chief.

“I’m very happy for him and the department that he has been named the next chief,” Rasmussen said. “I think he will do an outstanding job.”

Gritzner said Rasmussen put procedures in place that will help make for a smooth transition.

“Chief Rasmussen is leaving us with a great department, great team and great equipment,” Gritzner said. “Equipment-wise, I would say we’re second to none and that’s because of his hard work through the last four years.”

Gritzner will begin his position as police chief after compensation and benefits are negotiated between him and city officials and when Rasmussen’s last day on the job is determined.

Rasmussen said the exact details of his retirement and final day on the job have not been completely worked out at this time.

“We’re still trying to figure that out. The plan was I was going to go on vacation starting Sept. 16 to the end of the year,” Rasmussen said. “I have that much time saved up. So we’re not exactly sure how that is all going to work yet, but I’m going to be off starting Sept. 16. So he will be heading the department while I’m on vacation.”

Other candidates who applied for the police chief position include Detective Seth Keller, Detective Kaitlyn Tietz and Patrol Lieutenant Bridgett Way. Rasmussen said he is pleased the police and fire commission selected an internal candidate for the job.

“We had four great candidates,” Rasmussen said. “I would have been happy with any of the four.”

Goals for the department

Gritzner said one of his goals as police chief is to offer more community outreach programs. He said he would like the department to establish a citizens police academy and a cadet program.

“I don’t want to wait until the next crisis when we need the support of the community. I already want to have that in place when it happens, probably light a fire under our private-public partnership program,” Gritzner said. “That was running pretty strong a few years back, and as resources got less it fizzled out. That’s definitely going to be one of my priorities. I definitely want the community to all be on the same page when there is another crisis.”

Gritzner said he also wants to improve recruitment at the police department and hire more officers and staff. The Lake Geneva Police Department currently has 26 full-time officers and two part-time officers.

“I think recruitment is our biggest challenge right now. We’re a bit on the sidelines with that,” Gritzner said. “I have some ideas and so do my team members to improve recruitment. That’s going to be a partnership with the officer’s union and ourselves, but I think with all of us working together, we can get into the game on that so we will be a little bit more aggressive with that.”

Gritzner said he also wants to offer more wellness programs for officers and develop a schedule that will give them an opportunity to spend more time with their families.

“That’s really going to be on the top of my list,” Gritzner said. “Chief Rasmussen has already started that with the peer support program and some of those things, and I’m just going to build off of that.”

Past work experience

Gritzner has worked for the Lake Geneva Police Department since 2005 and currently serves as the department’s administrative lieutenant.

Before joining the Lake Geneva Police Department, Gritzner worked as a police officer for the Town of Linn Police Department from 2000 to 2005 and from the Village of Williams Bay Police Department from 1999 to 2000.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t start with this department full time. It was another six years just because there wasn’t spots open here, but I always knew this is where I wanted to be,” Gritzner said. “When that happened in 2005, I was excited.”

Rasmussen said he feels Gritzner’s past work experience will help him become a quality police chief.

“He’s been working his whole career toward this,” Rasmussen said. “He is a fair person, he has a sense of humor and he’s a hard worker. So I think he is going to be outstanding.”

Gritzner received his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College in May 1999, bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University in October 2007 and Wisconsin public manager certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December 2015.

Gritzner’s family has a long history in law enforcement.

His father, also named Edward Gritzner, who died in May, worked for the City of Lake Geneva Police Department from 1978 to 1981. He also worked for the Boulder Junction Police Department and later was the Chief of Police in the Town of Geneva.

Gritzner is also a member of the Sons of American Legion, Squadron 24; Kisses from Keegan & Friends Foundation; and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 19.

Gritzner said he has enjoyed working for the Lake Geneva Police Department during the past 17 years and interacting with the other department members.

“Just like any organization, we have our tough days. But all in all, everybody at the department is family,” Gritzner said. “With family comes disagreements sometimes, but we’re all here for each other when it’s needed.”

Ending of a long career

Rasmussen began working for the Lake Geneva Police Department as a part-time dispatcher in May 1991.

He was promoted as a reserve officer in July 1991, full-time officer in July 1995, detective in February 1997, lieutenant in July 2005, assistant chief in July 2007 and police chief in February 2008.

Rasmussen said he is not certain what he is going to do during his retirement.

“This is what I’ve done for 32 years, and I was in the Marines for four years before that,” Rasmussen said. “So I’m really not sure. I might spend more time with family. I owe it to them, that’s for sure.”