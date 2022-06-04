Meet the 1st Congressional District candidate who turned in his signatures in an empty Modelo beer box and is part of the 'going away party'

A Walworth County farmer from Sharon is throwing his hat in the political ring for Congress.

Charles Barman recently announced his candidacy for U.S. representative for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.

Barman is set to face incumbent Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, and Ann Roe, D-Janesville during the Nov. 8 fall election.

Roe is a 25-year Janesville resident and owns a small business, Custom College Solutions, which helps high school students prepare for college. She has previously lectured at UW-Whitewater.

She is also a fundraiser for local civic organizations, where she led an effort to secure $80,000 in funding for the repair and renovation of the Woman’s Club Building in downtown Janesville.

Barman said he submitted his nomination papers with about 1,730 signatures, May 27, in an empty Modelo beer box. He was informed May 31 that his nomination papers had been accepted.

"They said, 'This is the first time anyone has delivered petitions in a Modelo box,'" Barman said.

The 1st Congressional District includes areas of Walworth County, Kenosha County, Racine County, Waukesha County and Rock County.

Barman said he is running for the 1st Congressional District seat because he is not pleased with the job that Steil is currently doing.

"I'm not happy with our congressman. I'm not happy with the previous congressman," Barman said. "I believe our current congressman is a puppet of Paul Ryan, and he still does his bidding for him."

Barman was a Republican candidate during the Wisconsin U.S. Senate primary election in August 2018, in which he faced Leah Vukmir, Kevin Nicholson, George Lucia and Griffin Jones.

Vukmir won that election with 217,023 votes; Nicholson received 190,840 votes; Lucia obtained 18,803 votes; Jones received 8,764 votes; and Barman received 7,937 votes.

Barman also ran unsuccessfully as an independent candidate for Indiana's 1st Congressional District in 2006.

The 'Going away party'

During the Nov. 8 election, Barman is running as an independent candidate under what he calls the "Going Away Party."

"I'm not tied in with the Republican Party. The Republican Party in District 1, they're RHINOs," Barman said. "They're definitely RHINOs, and I'm doing this to pay back Paul Ryan for sacrificing our border and not giving $28 billion to close our border, because he hated Donald Trump. We had the House and the Senate to push that though."

Barman added, "Another thing I learned is the Democrats in Kenosha aren't going to be voting Democrat this time for the way that Evers handled the riots and let that city go under siege for four days. So I'm giving all these people who are Democrats an alternative to vote for somebody who is going to look out for them."

If elected, Barman said he would like to help reduce the water levels of the Fox River Valley and the Des Plaines River Valley. He said the City of Chicago dumps about 2.5 million gallons of water in the Illinois River every day, which backs into the Fox River and Des Plaines River and has caused flooding issues.

"When you're a congressmen you're in charge of the Army Corps of Engineers, so you can march right in there with them and say, 'Hey, you didn't do this right. You should have put that water in a deep tunnel and you didn't because it costs you money to pump it out,'" he said.

Barman said he plans to focus on other issues that he feels are important to residents if he is elected.

"I'm just going to try to get in," Barman said. "Once I get in, I'll sort things out."

Barman plans to inform voters of his candidacy by distributing handbills throughout the 1st District.

"I'm going to stand out in the street corners and play in traffic and hand them out," he said.

Barman said he is confident about his chances of winning. He said when he obtained signatures to be placed on the ballot at a Mobile gas station in Delavan, he said several people indicated that they were not in support of Steil.

"I probably got 90% of the signatures at that gas station parking lot. Nine times out of 10, they would sign," Barman said. "All I had to do is say, 'I hate Paul Ryan, I'm running for congress,' and they would say, 'Give me that thing.' He's not very well liked, and this kid that replaced him is not very well liked. That's why I got a chance."

Out on the farm and other occupations

Barman has operated Swingbelly farm, N6020 Peters Road in Sharon for about eight year, raising chickens, tomatoes and peppers. Before the coronavirus, he supplied eggs, tomatoes and peppers to about 14 restaurants.

"COVID shut down the whole deal," Barman said. "The restaurants weren't open, so I had no place to sell my eggs and I had no place to sell my produce."

Barman has sold produce at farmers markets in Illinois during previous years, but he has decided not to do that this year.

"I'm just going to get enough plants just to take care of myself," Barman said. "I'm not doing a farmers market this year, because I have no chickens."

Barman worked as a construction superintendent in Chicago for about 20 years before operating the farm-- overseeing school renovation projects and building projects that costed up to $500 million.

"That's a lot of responsibility when you work on a project like that and you supervise that many people," Barman said. "The current congressman has no work background on anything like that. He doesn't know what the average person goes through every day. He's just a lawyer."

Barman decided to move to the Walworth County area in 2009 while working on home remodeling projects in Delavan.

"I just ended up staying here," Barman said. "Plus, I was going back and forth to work on the schools in Chicago at the time, so I was pretty busy. But I just liked it up here and I stayed up here."

Santa and television appearances

Barman portrays Santa Claus at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, during the holiday season. He also has appeared as Santa at the Brookfield Zoo.

"It's been a lot of fun. We sit back in the theater area and the kids talk," Barman said. "They tell you what they want, and everyone else is sitting and waiting their turn and listening. It's a fun thing. The kids like it. The parents and grandparents get a big kick out of it."

Barman has appeared in television commercials for Oreo cookies, Sears and Kmart. He also appeared in an episode of the television program "Chicago Med."

"I died within the first five seconds of the show. Then the rest of the show revolved around them charging my widow $15,000 and me not getting in because I died in the waiting room," Barman said. "Everybody in that whole episode died. There was nobody who lived. It was a very sad episode. I don't know why they wrote it that way. It was very depressing. Anyway, that's my claim to fame."

Barman said he feels he is a quality candidate because he offers a different perspective to the District 1 seat.

"If people like myself don't get involved, you're going to have the exact same people doing the exact same thing over and over again," Barman said. "If you don't get somebody who is going to shake things up, then you're going to get the same results. The people in District 1 are stuck with a pig farmer from Sharon, because that's their only alternative. So lucky them."

