Meet the Democrats hoping to challenge our congressman

Although Cunningham did not rule out taking money from PACs, she said she is not a fan of them.

“Historically, I think a lot of PACs are known for corporate interests,” she said. “I’m not for corporate interests.”

Steil has more than $1 million in cash-on-hand in campaign finances right now, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

When that $1 million mark was published by a Milwaukee newspaper, Polack posted on Facebook and tweeted: “Unlike Bryan Steil, who has raised hundreds of thousands from corporate PACS (sic), my campaign won’t be funded by corporate PACs. When I’m in Congress, I’ll only be beholden to the people.”

Less than $30,000 of that is directly from the PAC directly linked to Steil’s office, but more than $1 million has come from committee fundraising, with the largest donors being investment management companies (namely Charles Schwab Corp.), a handful of law firms, a couple of hedge funds and La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Co.

Although his campaign does take money from PACs, Steil says they do not have an effect on how he votes in Washington.