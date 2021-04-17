Meet the new Walworth County Visitors Bureau's executive director

Q: What would you say are some of your goals as the new executive director for the visitors bureau?

A: Those are still being figured out, but what I plan on doing is to come in and get acquainted, get to know the community, working with the members and understanding the members’ needs from us as a visitors bureau and to really get to know the stories and the people in the community, and that’s going to take a little time.

Q: What have you liked about working as the visitors bureau’s executive director, so far?

A: What have I really liked are all the people that I’ve been introduced to so far. This has been a very welcoming community.

Plus, it’s a great time of the year to start because it’s spring, and we’re gradually coming out of a pandemic and getting things planned and looking at the upcoming seasons and looking at the things that we can do as a community together has been really great. I’ve been honored to work with all these community partners.

Q: What made you decide to apply for this position and how did you find out about it?