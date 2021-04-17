Meet the new Walworth County Visitors Bureau's executive director

Tim Malenock is looking forward to helping to promote tourism in the Walworth County area.
Malenock recently was hired as the new executive director for the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, starting his new job March 22.
He replaces Kathleen Seeberg who left the position Jan. 29.
Before being hired as the visitor bureau’s executive director, Malenock worked as the director of visitor services and group sales for the Milwaukee Public Museum.
He also has held tourism promotion positions with the Milwaukee Art Museum and John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.
Malenock recently discussed being hired as the visitor bureau’s new executive director and his plans for the job, as well as his past experiences, with the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Q: How does it feel to be named the new executive director for the Walworth County Visitors Bureau?
A: I think it’s really exciting. This is a great community. There’s lots to see and do here, so I’m just really thrilled and honored to be a part of the team...
I’m just really excited to be in this role to be able to help the local businesses and organizations to elevate them more and to make them shine because this is not about me. It’s about working with these businesses and this community to elevate this county as a tourism destination, so it’s a great honor.
Q: What would you say are some of your goals as the new executive director for the visitors bureau?
A: Those are still being figured out, but what I plan on doing is to come in and get acquainted, get to know the community, working with the members and understanding the members’ needs from us as a visitors bureau and to really get to know the stories and the people in the community, and that’s going to take a little time.
Q: What have you liked about working as the visitors bureau’s executive director, so far?
A: What have I really liked are all the people that I’ve been introduced to so far. This has been a very welcoming community.
Plus, it’s a great time of the year to start because it’s spring, and we’re gradually coming out of a pandemic and getting things planned and looking at the upcoming seasons and looking at the things that we can do as a community together has been really great. I’ve been honored to work with all these community partners.
Q: What made you decide to apply for this position and how did you find out about it?
A: I saw it listed on Indeed. I was attracted to the description and what it involved. Working in the tourism industry in the Chicago market and Milwaukee market over the past eight years has been a great introduction to this opportunity.
Q: Explain some of your past work experiences. Where did you work before coming to the visitors bureau?
A: I worked for the John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago prior to moving to Wisconsin for six and a half years.
I moved up to Milwaukee in 2012 then worked for the Milwaukee Art Museum then moved from there to the Milwaukee Public Museum. It’s been a really great opportunity to connect with the state and the tourism industry in this market.
Q: How did you become interested in working in the tourism industry?
A: I was in retail management a few years before being introduced to the Shedd Aquarium, then working in a high-profile, top tourism attraction in Chicago introduced me to the tourism industry.
I’m a big, avid fan of travel and tourism around the country so it’s a rewarding industry to be a part of. There’s such great people in it. It’s about forming strong relationships.
Q: What were some of the places you worked as a retail manager?
A: I worked for Gap, Inc. I managed an Old Navy store in the Chicago area, then left profit for nonprofit.
Q: What have you thought about the Walworth County area, so far?
A: It’s a great place. We’re coming into spring, so everything is still brown and grey, but as the seasons progress into spring, summer and fall it’s just a great time to come here and to really work with a great swap of businesses and tourist attractions in the area.
Q: Have you had a chance to meet with representatives from other tourism-related groups in the area— like VISIT Lake Geneva?
A: I’ve met with different chambers in the area from Elkhorn to East Troy to Lake Geneva to Delavan.
They were very welcoming. They all came to meet me, and I’ve been connecting with other businesses in the area. I’m gradually getting to know people.
Q: Do you still live in the Milwaukee area?
A: I do. I live in Wauwatosa, but my options are open in the future to move out of the Milwaukee area, so we will see. Right now, It’s a doable commute.
Q: What do you like to do during your free time when you are not working?
A: I spend time with family. I have family in Chicago, family in Ohio. I enjoy gardening and landscaping. I love things that are related to superheroes.
