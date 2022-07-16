Meet the pitmasters at this year's Elkhorn Ribfest; event continues through weekend

Pitmasters from throughout the country converged in Walworth County this week to cook up their favorite rib recipes.

The annual Elkhorn Ribfest is being held through this weekend through Sunday, July 17, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn.

Ribfest is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 15 and July 16 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., July 17.

Several of the pitmasters said participating in the event is not just about cooking ribs but also meeting people in the community and participating in an enjoyable event.

Thomas Green Jr., owner of Mr. Greens Barbecue in Milwaukee, is looking to repeat the success he had last year as he was named grand champion of the 2021 festival. He also won the people's choice award for best ribs and best sauce.

This is the second year that Green has participated in the Elkhorn Ribfest.

"I'm still fairly new, but last year I was the champion," Green said. "I'm coming to defend my title. We're back to do it again."

During Ribfest, Green will be offering ribs, spare ribs, rip tips, pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw.

Green, who has been cooking ribs since 2010, said he tries to incorporate ingredients that are produced in Wisconsin into his recipes.

"I'm trying to create a Wisconsin-style barbecue," Green said. "My sauce is made with a lot of Wisconsin vendors' recipes, so that's a secret I do. I keep Wisconsin local. Ingredients are made right here in Wisconsin."

Green said, besides cooking ribs, he enjoys interacting with the people who attend Ribfest.

"It's community. They come out and support us. That's what barbecue does, it brings people together," Green said. "One of the mottos I have for my business is great people, great food. That's what it's all about people coming out and having a good time."

Mario DeMarco, co-owner of Salt Creek BBQ in North Aurora, Illinois, first started participating in Ribfest in 2019. He did not participate in the event in 2020 because of the coronavirus but has attended every year since.

DeMarco said he also enjoys the vibrant atmosphere that Ribfest offers. He recently took first place at a rib competition in Wheaton, Illinois.

"I love it here. I love the people. It's a great crowd, good people and great food," DeMarco said. "Everyone is enjoying the food. There's no frills. I think they come out for the ribs."

Besides ribs, DeMarco also offers "jumbo" turkey legs and Texas nachos at his vendor booth. He said the Texas nachos are one of his more popular items.

"It's one of our signature items," DeMarco said. "It's waffle fries with barbecue pork and cheese sauce. The cheese and the barbecue sauce moves through the center of it."

DeMarco uses his own seasoning, sauces and rubs for his ribs.

"Everything is our own priority item," DeMarco said. "We just take our time and find the best products we can buy, and it comes out in our food."

DeMarco started cooking ribs after opening his restaurant, Mario's Pizza in North Aurora, about 20 years ago.

"I started out in the pizza business, so I started doing ribs through our pizza shop for about 20 years," DeMarco said. "Then we had a few barbecue stores, now we just do festivals and catering with the barbecue. We still have the pizza shop."

The Howling Coyote BBQ Company of Wisconsin Dells has won numerous trophies from rib festivals that it has participated in during the past 30 years.

"We've won a couple hundred of them around the country," Edward Latkowski, co-owner of Howling Coyote BBQ Company, said.

This is the sixth year that the barbecue company has participated in Elkhorn Ribfest. Last year, the company took second place for ribs and third place for sauce.

Latkowski said he enjoys Elkhorn Ribfest, because the vendors have an opportunity to interact with their customers.

"It's a lot of fun. There's a lot of energy and entertainment," Latkowski said. "We're here right with the people, not separate. Some of the fests have the vendors in the back. This is a good event."

Besides ribs. Howling BBQ Company offers pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken and side dishes. Latkowski said he uses his own secret recipe for his menu items.

"We have our own dry rub. We make our own sauce," Latkowski said. "We have a couple of secrets in how we cook them."

Kristy Bigalk, co-owner of Just North of Memphis BBQ in Annandale, Minnesota, has been cooking ribs and participating in rib competitions throughout the country for about 19 years, and every year she enjoys coming to Elkhorn Ribfest.

"Elkhorn is a wonderful community," she said.

Just North of Memphis BBQ offers ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken coated with a specialty rub.

"Memphis is a dry rub, so that's what we serve," Bigalk said. "We serve all of our meats to our customers with a dry rub on it, then they have a choice of eating them with just dry rub or they can choose a sauce. We have three sauces to choose from."

Just North of Memphis BBQ also offers a peach bread pudding dessert.

"I sell just as much of my peach bread pudding as I do my ribs," Bigalk said.

Just North of Memphis BBQ took second place for sauce during the 2021 events and previously won the people's choice award in back-to-back years.

Elkhorn Ribfest also features live music, carnival rides and craft vendors.

Bigalk said she likes how Elkhorn Ribfest is organized.

"I think everyone on the fair board does a great job of organizing the event," Bigalk said. "I think there's a wonderful turnout with all the people. They have great music. The entertainment comes with the craft fair, and you have some of the festival things with carnival rides."

Jay Farner of Kenosha is operating a vendor booth during this year's festival selling photographs, blankets, perfume and sunglasses.

Farner said business was a little slow earlier in the week, but he hopes to gain more customers as the event continues throughout the weekend.

"It's a little too early-- I guess," Farner said. "I think business starts Friday, Saturday and Sunday-- I heard."

Many people attend Ribfest each year to enjoy the food, music and festivities.

Jeff Greulich and his wife, Lisa Greulich, of Eagle attended the event for the second year, July 14.

"It's awesome. We love it," Jeff Greulich said.

Matt Kuve of Eagle said Ribfest offers a variety of food, entertainment and activities.

"There's not much I don't like," Kuve said.

Keith Wernli and Lisa Wernli of Antioch, Illinois attended the event earlier in the week and during previous years.

"We love it here," Lisa Wernli said.