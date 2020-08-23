Memorial plaque proposed for fallen Big Foot High School graduate

Logan’s mother initially believed her son’s death was related to a hazardous substance in the vaping device.

But the medical examiner reported finding only non-lethal amounts of THC and alcohol in Tomasello’s bloodstream, leaving questions surrounding the death of the healthy college freshman.

Monica Tomasello later submitted her son’s blood for genetic testing and received results that investigators detected a gene that is linked with cardiomyopathy, a disease that affects the heart muscles and can make blood circulation difficult and lead to heart failure.

Monica Tomasello said her daughter also was found out to have a form of cardiomyopathy, and is currently awaiting genetic testing results to see if there are similarities to her brother’s condition.

With news throughout the country about potential health dangers related to vaping, Monica Tomasello initially believed the device had played a role in her son’s death. But as more information surfaces, she said she believes sudden cardiac arrest may have been the cause.

Logan Tomasello’s autopsy did not reveal any indications of cardiomyopathy. Monica Tomasello said she has connected with other parents online whose children have died under similar circumstances without any indications of the defect.