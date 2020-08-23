Memorial plaque proposed for fallen Big Foot High School graduate

WALWORTH – It is where Logan Tomasello played hockey, a game he loved.
Now, it could become a place where the Big Foot High School graduate is remembered forever.
Tomasello’s mother, Monica Tomasello, has asked village officials to allow a memorial plaque to be mounted on the Rotary Park field house in Walworth.
Tomasello, who is offering to pay the cost, said she wants a plaque with her son’s date of birth, the date he died, and a short message. She wants it displayed in the clubhouse because that is where he played hockey on a rink built by the Big Foot Recreation District.
“Logan and his friends have been playing there since they were in sixth or seventh grade,” she said.
Chuck Thiesenhusen, director of the recreation department, said Logan Tomasello was well liked as someone who worked in the recreation department’s day camp program.
Thiesenhusen said Logan Tomasello was a great person and is well deserving of the memorial.
“Logan was a special guy,” Thiesenhusen said. “He worked with the day camp, and his sister is currently the assistant director for our day camp program as well. They’re special to our Big Foot family.”
Logan Tomasello graduated from Big Foot High School in 2019 before enrolling in classes at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The 19-year-old died on Oct. 31 after investigators believe he used a THC vaping device at an apartment near the university campus. Tomasello’s death was later ruled undetermined by the Milwaukee County medical examiner.
His mother now believes his death might have been caused by a genetic defect that caused sudden heart failure.
Approval of the memorial plaque was discussed during an Aug. 10 village board meeting, where trustees voted to approve the plaque on the condition of approval by the plan commission.
The plan commission was scheduled to consider the matter Aug. 17.
Village President Tom Connelly said similar plaques have been installed in the village before, indicating that only plan commission approval is needed to have the plaque installed.
“I think there is precedent for this in the village,” he said.
Tomasello’s death was a tragedy that stunned many in the Big Foot High School community.
During his freshman year in collage, investigators report that the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to an apartment near UW-Milwaukee after Tomasello collapsed soon after using a vaping device. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Logan’s mother initially believed her son’s death was related to a hazardous substance in the vaping device.
But the medical examiner reported finding only non-lethal amounts of THC and alcohol in Tomasello’s bloodstream, leaving questions surrounding the death of the healthy college freshman.
Monica Tomasello later submitted her son’s blood for genetic testing and received results that investigators detected a gene that is linked with cardiomyopathy, a disease that affects the heart muscles and can make blood circulation difficult and lead to heart failure.
Monica Tomasello said her daughter also was found out to have a form of cardiomyopathy, and is currently awaiting genetic testing results to see if there are similarities to her brother’s condition.
With news throughout the country about potential health dangers related to vaping, Monica Tomasello initially believed the device had played a role in her son’s death. But as more information surfaces, she said she believes sudden cardiac arrest may have been the cause.
Logan Tomasello’s autopsy did not reveal any indications of cardiomyopathy. Monica Tomasello said she has connected with other parents online whose children have died under similar circumstances without any indications of the defect.
As more information begins to surface surrounding her son’s death, Monica Tomasello said it is finally time to create a memorial for him in one of his favorite places in the community.
“I just felt it was time for myself to do something to memorialize him,” she said, “and thank the community again for being so supportive.”
