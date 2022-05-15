Memory Cafes to be held at the Lake Geneva Public Library

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will host Memory Cafes from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8.

Cindy Lester, memory care and senior fitness educator, will conduct the programs.

Memory Cafes are social settings for people with memory loss and their caregivers.

June activities will include "Our Wedding Memories, Dance Party Exercise, Care Partners Newlywed Game and Pass the Wedding Gift." There is no cost to attend the sessions and light refreshments will be provided.

People are asked to respond by the Friday of each month's gathering in order to attend. For more information, contact Lester at 262-210-9783.