Memory screening to be held June 10 at Fontana; "Dementia 101" presentation scheduled June 18 at Lyons Town Hall

The Elkhorn-based Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Walworth County will be holding a memory screening event on Friday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library.

“The memory screens that we do are a quick and easy test to show if a cognitive impairment is possibly apparent or not,” said Jake Sawyers, a dementia care specialist with the ADRC. “These are not considered clinical, but for many of the individuals that conclude a possible impairment go on to get a diagnosis of a form of dementia from their primary care physician. The screens are also a way of tracking one’s cognition over long periods of time.”

Sawyers said it’s encouraged that those that receive a screen get one every six months thereafter to see if a decline is apparent.

“Each screen we schedule is for a half hour time slot,” Sawyers noted. “The screen itself will only take about 15 minutes, but I do add extra time in case anybody has some follow up questions or concerns.”

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in downtown Fontana, off Valley View Dr. (Hwy. 67).

To reserve a memory screening time slot, contact Sawyers at 262-741-3273 or jsawyers@co.walworth.wi.us.

The ADRC of Walworth County will also be hosting an informational “Dementia 101” presentation on Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m., at Lyons Town Hall, 6339 Hospital Rd.

Sawyers will discuss a variety of dementia-related topics: Ten Warning Signs; Normal Aging vs. Dementia; Different Types of Dementia; Promotion of Brain Health; and How to Positively Interact with Someone with Dementia.

“Knowledge is power,” Sawyers said. “You will encounter dementia, whether it be with a spouse, parent, grandparent, neighbor or friend ... It is up to you to be prepared.”

For more information, contact Sawyers at 262-741-3273 or jsawyers@co.walworth.wi.us.

