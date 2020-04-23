Mental health issues surfacing from coronavirus in Walworth County

The mental health risks of prolonged isolation or unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic might be rearing their heads in Walworth County.
County health officials today announced a jump in opioid overdoses, domestic violence incidents and crisis intervention calls — all believed to be associated indirectly with coronavirus.
Officials believe the stress of being isolated in quarantine and/or being out of work is contributing to the new problems, under the current "Safer At Home" law that requires businesses to close and many people to stay indoors to prevent spreading the virus.
"We’re just beginning see the behavioral health consequences of prolonged isolation and unemployment”, said Amy Hart, behavioral health manager for the county health department.
"People who may have never needed support for depression or anxiety," Hart said, "may now be strained by a lack of connection."
The county is reporting four suspected opioid overdoses during the week of April 12 to April 18 — an increase that prompted the state health department to issue a public health alert in Walworth County.
The state issues such alerts whenever an individual county experiences a spike in overdoses, so that county officials can review the situation and consider taking additional steps.
State health department spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said during March and April there have been 24 such alerts issued statewide — up significantly from 14 during the same months last year.
The Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services said it also has detected increased arrests for domestic violence, as well as a 15-percent increase in calls to the county Crisis Intervention Program.
County officials said they are moving to increase emergency mental health services, including reallocating staff and seeking a coronavirus response grant from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
“There is a tremendous need for mental health and substance abuse services now," Hart said. "And we predict that this need will grow."
The county sheriff's department and health department urge people to stay socially connected and to seek professional help if needed. The Crisis Intervention Program offers 24/7 crisis counseling, support, and service coordination. Services can be accessed by calling 262-741-3200. New Beginnings APFV provides services for people affected by domestic abuse. These services are available by calling 262-723-4653.
