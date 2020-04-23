Mental health issues surfacing from coronavirus in Walworth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The mental health risks of prolonged isolation or unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic might be rearing their heads in Walworth County.

County health officials today announced a jump in opioid overdoses, domestic violence incidents and crisis intervention calls — all believed to be associated indirectly with coronavirus.

Officials believe the stress of being isolated in quarantine and/or being out of work is contributing to the new problems, under the current "Safer At Home" law that requires businesses to close and many people to stay indoors to prevent spreading the virus.

"We’re just beginning see the behavioral health consequences of prolonged isolation and unemployment”, said Amy Hart, behavioral health manager for the county health department.

"People who may have never needed support for depression or anxiety," Hart said, "may now be strained by a lack of connection."

The county is reporting four suspected opioid overdoses during the week of April 12 to April 18 — an increase that prompted the state health department to issue a public health alert in Walworth County.