Mercyhealth doctor receives athletic trainer award

Dr. Bradley Fideler recently received the Honorary Membership Award from the Wisconsin Athletic Trainers’ Association.

The award is presented to candidates who have a minimum of five years working with athletic trainers in Wisconsin and have displayed significant promotion and advocacy of the profession of athletic training in Wisconsin or the WATA.

Fideler is an orthopedic surgeon and treats patients at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth.

"Dr. Fideler’s dedication to area athletes, students and our athletic trainers is impressive and valuable," Donna Storbakken, Mercyhealth’s director of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, said in a press release. "His support of our partnership with University of Wisconsin–Whitewater has allowed athletes to receive care that is both highly specialized and accessible. We appreciate Dr. Fideler and his work with our various high school and collegiate programs."

Athletic training includes the prevention, diagnosis and intervention of emergency, acute and chronic medical conditions involving impairment, functional limitations and disabilities.

Mercyhealth’s certified athletic trainers are health care professionals who collaborate with doctors to optimize athletes’ health and activity level.