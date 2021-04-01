Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center receives chest pain accreditation

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth for its commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.
“Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth has demonstrated its commitment to providing Walworth County with excellent heart care,” Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board, said in a news release. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed various criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
“Our Chest Pain Center team here at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth is privileged at providing state-of-the-art, high quality medical care to all of our patients. We proceed with kindness, compassion and empathy while embracing cutting edge diagnostic and treatment modalities which leads to superior patient outcomes,” said Dr. Glenn Milos, Chest Pain Center Medical director at Mercyhealth in a news release.
The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Mercyhealth Hospital Medical Center–Walworth access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.
Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center–Janesville also received accreditation.