Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center receives chest pain accreditation

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth for its commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation based on onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

“Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth has demonstrated its commitment to providing Walworth County with excellent heart care,” Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board, said in a news release. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}