Mercyhealth Hospital recognized for patient experience

The list was compiled from the CMS reporting of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores. The scores, which were released in January, are based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

"The Walworth facility staff and providers are truly one of a kind," Jennifer Muchow, director of patient experience for Mercyhealth said in a news release. "They are committed to providing high-quality patient care with exceptional service. They take pride in their work every day and it shows with how our patients feel about the care and services they receive. We pay close attention to our patient feedback, providing recognition to staff when we receive compliments from our patients, and use the voice of our patients and families to identify how we can make their experiences even better."