Mercyhealth introduces two new doctors in Lake Geneva region

TOWN OF GENEVA — Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center has recently added two new doctors to its staff serving the Lake Geneva region.

Gedas Grinis, a urologist, and William Leach, a gynecologist, are now practicing at the nonprofit hospital, which is located at N2950 State Road 67, town of Geneva.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Grinis is certified by the American Board of Urology and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

His special interests include treating kidney stones and benign and malignant conditions of the prostate.

Leach has special interests in infertility evaluation, obstetrics and gynecology, pelvic pain and endometriosis, fibroid treatment, menopause and hormone replacement therapy.

Leach is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.