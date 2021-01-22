Mercyhealth prioritizes patients over 75 now for COVID vaccine, has started reaching out

The Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth will be prioritizing its oldest patients first as the county prepares to vaccinate residents over the age of 65.

The Mercyhealth hospital system announced when it begins offering vaccines to county residents over 65 next week that it will begin by inviting those who are 75 and older before inviting those between 64 and 74, according to a Jan. 21 press release.

Only those invited to receive the vaccine will be vaccinated, anyone without an invitation will not be vaccinated, according to the release.

"Proactive notification through other outreach methods, such as mail, phone and email, will be utilized as our vaccine supply allows," the release stated. "At this time, there is not a phone number to call to schedule nor is there a wait list. Mercyhealth will provide outreach and vaccinations to our patients as quickly as we are able to do so."

Currently there is no phone number to call to schedule appointments, nor is there a waiting list, according to the release.

Mercyhealth has already begun notifying patients with Mercyhealth MyChart access, providing them an invitation to schedule an appointment for the vaccine to be administered.