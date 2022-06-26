Mercyhealth welcomes new volunteer service manager

Mercyhealth has hired Tricia Nicoll as its new volunteer services manager for Walworth and Rock counties in Wisconsin and McHenry County in Illinois.

Nicoll comes to Mercyhealth with more than 20 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations in clinical- and community-based settings.

Her recreational therapy background allowed her to work directly with patients and teams to plan programs and events. It also provided opportunities to work alongside many volunteers, who have positively impacted the communities in which they serve.

“I’m excited that my role with Mercyhealth will allow me to continue working with dedicated volunteers as we support those within the hospital walls and out in the communities,” Nicoll said in a press release. “I’m honored to join the team and become part of the wonderful work Mercyhealth does.”

In her role, Nicoll will work closely with the volunteer association in addition with the volunteer services team to coordinate the operations of the volunteer programs. Her work will include recruitment, training, scheduling and general engagement of Mercyhealth volunteers.