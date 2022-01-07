Mercyhealth's gift drive raised funds for families and neonatal care unit

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation held its first Holiday Give a Gift Drive, Dec. 16 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, raising more than $400 in gift cards and monetary donations to benefit patients and families of Mercyhealth’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford, Illinois.

Donors at the drive-thru event enjoyed a special visit from Santa and received a holiday cookie making kit.

The gift cards were given to families, some of whom are from Walworth County, to help offset hotel, gas and restaurant expenses they face while their babies are in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Monetary donations from sponsors and private donors will go toward the purchase of two SNOO Smart Sleepers, which are used to help babies suffering from withdrawal symptoms due to Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

The machines soothe preemies and infants by rocking them and responding to the infant’s level of fussiness, speeding up and slowing down in direct response to the baby’s movements.

Because of the pandemic, Mercyhealth’s volunteers are not allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit, making the SNOO Smart Sleeper a much-needed aid to soothe drug-exposed infants.

Several area residents and businesses donated gift cards and monetary donations to the 2021 Holiday Give a Gift Drive, including premier sponsors MD-1 Physicians and Rohlik Financial Group. The total amount collected through sponsorship and donations as of Dec. 16 was $14,320.

For more information, visit giveagift.mercyhealthsystem.org. For more information about Mercyhealth Development Foundation, visit foundation.mercyhealthsystem.org.