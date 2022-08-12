 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOURISM

Midwest governors announce plans for 1,100-mile Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour: Multi-state partnership part of Clean Energy Plan

Electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Yerkes Observatory, Williams Bay

The installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is spreading with the growing rise in the number EVs on the road across Wisconsin and the nation. On Aug. 3, Gov. Tony Evers and the governors of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan announced a collaboration to create the Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit Tour, billed as an “Electric Route 66” with a network of EV charging stations along the proposed scenic tour route. Pictured is an EV charging station at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay.

 Eric Johnson

Gov. Tony Evers on Aug. 3 joined governors from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan in announcing a collaboration to build what’s being billed as America’s next iconic road trip route, one specifically designed for electric vehicle (EV) travel.

The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning more than 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan.

The multi-state partnership will build out and maintain the EV chargers, as well as market the new eco-tourism attraction. A memorandum of understanding, signed by key officials from each state, laying out the specifics, is available at https://www.michigan.gov/leo/-/media/Project/Websites/leo/Lake_MI_Circuit_MOUdocx1.pdf.

“Making our beautiful coastal communities not only more accessible to EVs but protecting them through lower emissions is a win-win for Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We’re proud to support this multi-state partnership as we work to implement our first-ever Clean Energy Plan and continue our efforts to bolster Wisconsin’s tourism industry.”

Described as an electric Route 66, the Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a scenic route with reliable light duty vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline that targets charger installations at key coastal communities, lighthouse, and tourism attractions such as state parks, hospitality locations, breweries, vineyards, restaurants and other small businesses. Those new chargers will be tied together with existing charging infrastructure networks at large entertainment attractions in population centers along the route, such as Green Bay, Milwaukee, Chicago and Traverse City.

Officials say the project will not only support the tourism industry in the Midwest but also elevate economic growth, noting it’s felt that the Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will advance the ease of access of some of the region’s greatest tourism attractions by the next generation of clean and electrified transportation and mobility products, safeguard industry electrification leadership, support growth of the region’s share of electric vehicles, and elevate access to tools required to equip the workforce of tomorrow.

The route is also intended to provide EV drivers with a long-distance travel vacation opportunity many have been seeking. Likewise, prospective EV drivers will have the chance to take family and friends on long-distance road trips, while reducing range anxiety and harmful tailpipe emissions.

Many of the network’s chargers are already operable today, and drivers can expect the remainder of the circuit to be completed within the next few years.

