Military statue gets emotional welcome in Bloomfield

David Speedling, co-owner the company, said his company manufactures about 3,000 statues a year, including depictions of police officers and firefighters, as well as animals, gargoyles and other figures.

Speedling, who operates the business with his wife, Shelly Speedling, said the couple left Minnesota in the wee hours June 28 to deliver the military statue in Bloomfield that afternoon.

Speedling enjoyed seeing the community’s heartfelt response when the statue was un-crated and revealed.

“We don’t work very many Sundays, and we normally don’t get out of bed at 6:30 a.m.,” he said. “But we’re excited about coming down and being a part of it.”

Olenoski said now that the statue is in place, the next steps are to complete the display with the benches, security cameras and lighting.

“We still have a lot of work yet,” he said.

Darlene Olenoski, his wife, said her husband worked tirelessly — along with other community members — to bring the statue to Bloomfield as a tribute to the community’s fallen soldiers.

Darlene said the statue will draw more attention to the veterans memorial.