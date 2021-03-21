 Skip to main content
Monday Zoom discussion to focus on women of color who shattered norms

The next Courageous Conversations racial justice discussion is scheduled for Monday, March 22, via Zoom.

Courageous Conversations is a monthly racial justice group co-sponsored by Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the topic March 22 will be "Representation Matters: Women of Color Who Shattered the Norms."

Courageous Conversations will look at the lives of Fannie Lou Hamer and Vel Phillips and the influence they had in leadership roles in the 1950s and 1960s.

An unmoderated and unrecorded 30 minutes will begin at 7 p.m.

Registration is required. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rfu6hqzoqGNRiVUQgMzfSWKrYE2GoE9AB.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The agreements for all Courageous Conversations are to stay engaged, experience discomfort, speak your truth and expect and accept non-closure.

