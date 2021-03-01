More paid parking areas could be added in downtown Lake Geneva

More areas of paid parking could be added in downtown Lake Geneva.
City aldermen are considering increasing the number of paid parking spaces by about 110 stalls in the downtown area.
Paid parking could be implemented on Warren Street, Maxwell Street and Madison Street, between Main Street and Geneva Street. Paid parking also could be added on Geneva Street, between Cook Street and Maxwell Street.
Members of the city council's public works committee discussed the issue, Feb. 22.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said adding paid parking on Warren Street, Maxwell Street and Madison Street-- which would include 52 parking stalls- could generate about $74,604 a year for the city.
Implementing paid parking on Geneva Street between Cook Street and Maxwell Street-- which would include 57 parking stalls-- could generate about $81,777 a year for the city of Lake Geneva.
The total amount of revenue that could be generated if both areas were designated for paid parking would be about $150,000 annually.
Alderman Tim Dunn said he is concerned because increasing the number of paid parking areas would decrease the number of free parking spaces available for downtown business employees or for people who plan to spend several hours in downtown Lake Geneva.
"Where are the people who are going to use the piers and buoys going to park and where are the people who work downtown going to park?," Dunn said. "We seem to be pushing that out all the time and it makes it a longer and longer walk for employees who are going to be there all day to find a place to park without getting a ticket."
The committee members unanimously approved to continue to discuss the issue during their March 22 meeting, which is set for 4 p.m. at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she hopes many residents either attend the meeting or express their opinions regarding the proposed additional paid parking areas.
"We have multiple venues to alert residents to issues, and I think this is a big one people need to know about and be able to weigh in on," Fesenmaier said.
Paid parking is $2 an hour throughout the downtown area.
The city's paid parking period usually begins in March and runs through mid-November.
However, city aldermen approved to move the paid parking season up to February this year to gain additional parking revenue from Winterfest.
Elder reported during the meeting that the city gain about $30,000 in parking revenue during Winterfest and about $85,000 for the month of February as of Feb. 22.