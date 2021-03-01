More paid parking areas could be added in downtown Lake Geneva

"Where are the people who are going to use the piers and buoys going to park and where are the people who work downtown going to park?," Dunn said. "We seem to be pushing that out all the time and it makes it a longer and longer walk for employees who are going to be there all day to find a place to park without getting a ticket."

The committee members unanimously approved to continue to discuss the issue during their March 22 meeting, which is set for 4 p.m. at the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she hopes many residents either attend the meeting or express their opinions regarding the proposed additional paid parking areas.

"We have multiple venues to alert residents to issues, and I think this is a big one people need to know about and be able to weigh in on," Fesenmaier said.

Paid parking is $2 an hour throughout the downtown area.

The city's paid parking period usually begins in March and runs through mid-November.

However, city aldermen approved to move the paid parking season up to February this year to gain additional parking revenue from Winterfest.

Elder reported during the meeting that the city gain about $30,000 in parking revenue during Winterfest and about $85,000 for the month of February as of Feb. 22.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.