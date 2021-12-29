More space could be added to the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre in Lake Geneva

More space could be appearing at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre in the near future.

A two-story, 25-foot addition is being planned for the theater building located at 100 N. Edwards Boulevard in Lake Geneva.

The addition is set to include more space to the backstage area, office space and storage space on the first floor and a 994 square-foot apartment unit for theater owner and performer Tristan Crist on the second floor.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the addition, Dec. 28. The plan commission unanimously recommended the addition, Dec. 20.

Peter Juergens, agent for T.C. Productions, owners of the building, said the theater building currently is about 100-feet long and 50-feet wide and is designed to be 200-feet long and 50-feet wide.

“We put in the infrastructure for the entire development — parking, water retention and utilities,” Juergens said. “It’s all there ready to add on an additional 100 feet.”

Juergens said Crist initially planned to construct a 100-foot addition that would include commercial tenants, but those plans have changed because of the coronavirus.

“We had three different tenants that were going to lease out the space,” Juergens said. “That all fell apart.”

Juergens said Crist plans to add 75 more feet to the building sometime in the future, but he is not certain how that space will be utilized.

“Some day, in the future, it is his intent to add the additional 75 feet,” Juergens said. “But for now, we don’t know what it would entail or what the use would be. So right now we’re just asking for the 25-foot addition.”

The Tristan Crist Magic Theatre building was completed in 2019.

Crist had moved his magic theater business to that location from 617 W. Main St. in Downtown Lake Geneva for more performance and seating space and to include a parking lot area.

The current theater is able to seat about 156 people, three times the space of the previous venue.

The West Main Street location has since been leased by Beth Tumas, owner of the neighboring Bottle Shop, who has named the space the Grapevine Theatre to host musical, comedy and theater performances.

