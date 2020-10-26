More students staying home from high schools because of coronavirus

Parker added that not all of the quarantines are the result of confirmed virus cases in the school; some are from external cases.

“We are very satisfied with what we’re doing now,” Parker said.

The district administrator said in addition to face masks and other precautions, the size of the 250,000-square-foot high school may be helping to control the contagious upper respiratory infection. Students and staff are able to easily social distance in every class, reducing personal contact and limiting the number of students who need to be quarantined when an infection is confirmed.

“The schools that are shutting down are having contact-tracing problems,” he said. “They’re not able to social distance, so once there is a positive case, they’re sending 10, 20, 30 kids home, because they’ve been in close contact.”

White said while more Williams Bay middle and high school students are choosing at-home learning, he believes some students may change their minds later and return to the classrooms.

“I don’t think [virtual learning] is too hard or too easy or anything like that,” he said. “It’s if you can self-pace and be responsible.”