Most emails urged Lake Geneva's mayor to support a face mask mandate

"If we had our own public health officer, that would be different story," Klein wrote. "Somebody suggested that, but that's not a simple thing either."

Still, the city council voted July 27 on whether to require people to wear face masks in public as a way of controlling their germs during the public health crisis.

Voting yes on the mandate were Aldermen John Halverson, Shari Straube, Cindy Flower and Mary Jo Fesenmaier. Voting against it were Aldermen Joan Yunker, Tim Dunn, Ken Howell and Richard Hedlund.

Klein then asked the city attorney if she was required to cast a tie-breaking vote, at which point she voted "no."

A few days later, Gov. Tony Evers implemented a statewide face mask order, which is scheduled to continue until Sept. 28.

Many critics have questioned the legality of the governor's order, and police departments in the Lake Geneva region have refused to issue citations to people found in violation of the law.

Lake Geneva aldermen Sept. 15 were scheduled to consider whether the city should take action if the governor's order expires.