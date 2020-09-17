Most emails urged Lake Geneva's mayor to support a face mask mandate

Before and after casting the decisive vote against requiring people to wear face masks in Lake Geneva during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Charles Klein saw her email "in" basket filled up on the controversial subject.
Dozens of people reached out to the mayor via email on the subject, with most of them urging Klein to support a city face mask mandate aimed at combatting the spread of coronavirus.
The mayor received emails from 33 people supporting a face mask ordinance, while 26 people sent emails indicating that they opposed such a mandate from City Hall.
When the issue came to a vote July 27 by the Lake Geneva City Council, aldermen deadlocked in a 4-4 tie, and Klein broke the tie by voting against requiring face masks in the city.
The Lake Geneva Regional News requested access to the mayor's emails — which are public under the state's open records law — to see the type of feedback Klein received on the issue.
Jennifer Klug, in an email sent to Klein dated July 12, said she was in favor of a mask-wearing mandate in the city.
"There is direct evidence that widespread community use of face masks reduces the spread of COVID-19," Klug wrote. "I hope Lake Geneva will take the safety of its citizens and tourists into account by passing a mask mandate."
Sonya Dailey also sent an email to Klein dated July 12, urging city leaders to approve a mask mandate.
"Whatever you can do to protect us is appreciated," Dailey wrote.
Others, however, urged the mayor to oppose a face mask measure.
Andrea Harris, in an email sent July 15, said she was against the city requiring people to wear face masks, saying that the decision should be left up to each individual person.
"We are being taught to ignore critical thinking and just fall in line for the greater good," Harris wrote. "If we submit to this, then it's a downhill snowball effect on mandating forced vaccinations and whatever else our local, state and federal governments feel like imposing."
Dennis Suchomski, in an email dated July 27, also asked city officials to vote down a face mask mandate.
"I am a strong believer of individual rights with personal responsibility," Suchomski wrote, "and thus do not feel a government mandate is needed at this time."
Klein responded to several emails by saying that she did not believe the city had the legal authority to require people in the city to wear face masks to safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic.
Klein wrote that city attorney Dan Draper was advising that, without a public health officer on the city staff, the city cannot mandate face masks.
"If we had our own public health officer, that would be different story," Klein wrote. "Somebody suggested that, but that's not a simple thing either."
Still, the city council voted July 27 on whether to require people to wear face masks in public as a way of controlling their germs during the public health crisis.
Voting yes on the mandate were Aldermen John Halverson, Shari Straube, Cindy Flower and Mary Jo Fesenmaier. Voting against it were Aldermen Joan Yunker, Tim Dunn, Ken Howell and Richard Hedlund.
Klein then asked the city attorney if she was required to cast a tie-breaking vote, at which point she voted "no."
A few days later, Gov. Tony Evers implemented a statewide face mask order, which is scheduled to continue until Sept. 28.
Many critics have questioned the legality of the governor's order, and police departments in the Lake Geneva region have refused to issue citations to people found in violation of the law.
Lake Geneva aldermen Sept. 15 were scheduled to consider whether the city should take action if the governor's order expires.
With many people in the city now going without face masks, the number of coronavirus cases in Walworth County has continued to increase. Since the city council vote July 27, Walworth County health officials have reported that the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has doubled, from about 1,000 to more than 2,000.
The mayor's emails show that many people sent messages after July 27. Some thanked Klein for voting no, while others strongly disagreed with her position.
Marc Klug, in an email dated July 28, wrote that he was disappointed that the city council voted against face masks.
"A mask was a simple way to protect the health of our residents and visitors and slow the spread," Klug wrote.
Olivia Bergersen wrote that she was happy with the city's decision.
"I believe individuals should be able to make their own informed decisions regarding their health," Bergersen wrote. "Keep up the good work."
