Mother admits child neglect in house with dog feces

ELKHORN — A mother whose children were found living in squalor in their town of Lyons home has pleaded guilty to neglecting a child.

Cassondra J. Taylor-Connelly, 37, was sentenced to two months in jail on misdemeanor child neglect, in a plea bargain with the Walworth County district attorney.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped felony child neglect charges that could have sent Taylor-Connelly to prison for 10 years.

She also pleaded guilty to a separate drug charge and was sentenced to three years on probation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The plea deal was approved Feb. 14 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors charged Taylor-Connelly in January after police reported finding her children, ages 13, 7 and 4, living at home with dried dog feces, soiled clothing, rotting food, open alcohol bottles, used condoms, and “trash nearly everywhere.”

The house on Cranberry Court smelled so bad that police had trouble breathing, the complaint stated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.