Mother-and-daughter team open Pink Moon Bay boutique in Downtown Lake Geneva

This summer as people explore Downtown Lake Geneva, there are several new stores to explore. Among them is one new store started by a mother-daughter duo.

Stephanie Horne, mother, and Sydnie Horne, daughter, opened Pink Moon Bay Boutique, 717 W. Main St., March 13.

The store offers women's clothing, swimwear and "home good" items including digital art prints, candles and wine glasses.

Sydnie Horne said she is looking forward to operating the business alongside with her mother. She said her mom inspired her to enter the retail business industry.

Her mom, Stephanie Horne, has operated SoHo Boutique stores in Lake Geneva, Brookfield and Milwaukee for many years. Sydnie has worked as a manager for the Lake Geneva store during the past two summers.

"My mom is my biggest role model, and she's my biggest inspiration," Sydnie said. "My mom has been doing this for 17 years, and I'm only 22, so I've grown up with this for most of my life, and I really have a passion for fashion. I really have a passion for helping women, and clothing is just a natural extension of that."

Stephanie said she is confident she and her daughter will operate a quality business together. She said Sydnie is knowledgeable about the types of clothing that younger women want to purchase.

"We make a great team," Stephanie said in a press release. "Since Sydnie is our new target audience, she understands how they think, how they buy and what experiences they like."

Stephanie and Sydnie consider Pink Moon Bay Boutique as a "sister store" to the SoHo Boutique stores.

"They have very similar offerings, but they both have unique and different personalities," Sydnie said. "Pink Moon Bay has your tops and your jeans and your shorts and your jackets. It's basic clothing that you can find at SoHo, too. It's just different pieces, different designers and different colors and styles."

The mother-and-daughter team were inspired to open the store in honor of Stephanie's sister and Sydnie's aunt, Tera, who died from cancer in 2020 and Stephanie's mother-in-law and Sydnie's grandmother, Ginny, who died a few months later.

They came up with the name Pink Moon Boutique based on Tera's and Ginny's love for watching sunsets.

"They were very inspirational women in my life," Sydnie said. "They were so full of life and so full of energy that when the idea for Pink Moon Bay came up, we drew from those inspiring women in our lives."

Pink Moon Bay Boutique is in the former of location of Leather Accents, which closed for business in 2021 after store owner Linda Longwell retired.

Sydnie said, initially, they were going to operate Pink Moon Bay Boutique as an online store but decided to operate it as a storefront business after the 717 W. Main St. location became available.

"I love Lake Geneva. It's a really fun place to be," Sydnie said. "I love the energy there, and when that store came available on the Main Street block, we said, 'Yeah, Pink Moon Bay should have a physical location.'"

Sydnie said the boutique has received a positive response from the community, and she expects the store will receive more customers as Lake Geneva's tourism season approaches.

"It's funny because a lot of people think we've been there for awhile now, but no it's actually new," Sydnie said. "We're really excited for when Lake Geneva hits its peak season, so we can really get going, which should be happening soon. So we're excited to see more of the summer market."

Sydnie graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in strategic communications this month. She said she has been busy planning for the opening of the business and graduating college.

"I live and breathe chaos, so for me it's been really fun," Sydnie said. "My mom has been there to support me. It's a 100% partnership. It's really cool to bounce ideas off of each other. With school, my mom and I figured out how to work remotely. There's been a lot of face timing."

Sydnie is set to return to Wisconsin this month to help operate the Pink Moon Bay Boutique store.

"When I come back, I'll be able to help out a lot more, especially in Lake Geneva," Sydnie said. "It's kind of my home base to take some of that pressure off of my mom."

For more information about Pink Moon Bay Boutique, visit www.thepinkmoonbay.com or call 262-729-4064.

