Mother anguishes after teenage son's vaping death

Logan’s roommate at UW-Milwaukee, Riley Kaltenbach, said both he and Logan had become adept at identifying bootleg cartridges that could be contaminated.

The higher-quality cartridges generally come from California, Colorado or other states where marijuana is legal. Anything that looked cheap or suspicious, the roommates would reject as “fake carts,” Kaltenbach said.

“We would always check them,” he said. “We just wanted to make sure we’d be safe.”

Tragedies across the country involving lung injuries and fatalities have focused attention in recent months on the widespread use of vaping among young people, including the emergence of “dab pens” — the e-cigarette devices used to get high.

Logan’s girlfriend, Kylie Nelson, said she had urged him to stop vaping because nicotine is unhealthy, and also to stop dabbing because it could be dangerous. She sent him articles about the risks of e-cigarette devices and about the hidden dangers of THC cartridges.

Logan assured his girlfriend that he was cautious, which makes his death all the more painful for Nelson.

“He was very careful; he was a smart guy,” she said. “That’s how I know this can get anybody.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.