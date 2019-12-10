Mother grateful for Badger fundraiser to help disabled son

It looks like Brooks Guif will get his bicycle.
A campaign to buy an electric bicycle for the Badger High School student with cerebral palsy has reached its fundraising goal.
Organizer Michael Giovingo announced that $5,300 in donations has been collected to purchase a bicycle so that Guif can enjoy more mobility.
One last $500 contribution received Dec. 3 pushed the campaign past its goal of $5,000, said Giovingo, an assistant principal at the school.
“We’re officially done,” he said. “We’re all set.”
Guif, a junior at Badger High School, lives with cerebral palsy, which makes walking and running difficult for him.
Students and others at the Lake Geneva school announced a fund-raising drive this school year to purchase an electric bike to help Guif travel to school and elsewhere around town.
About $1,400 was collected through a “Pies for Brooks” fundraiser conducted in partnership with Bittner’s Bakery, which contributed more than 300 pies for the cause. And another $3,900 was raised through other community donations.
Organizers plan to purchase an electric bicycle and present it to Guif next spring.
Brooks’ mother, Susan Guif, said she was touched by the community support, and she was excited to hear that enough money had been raised to purchase the electric bicycle.
“This is truly a blessing from God,” Susan Guif said.
The fundraiser was a partnership involving the freshmen class at Badger, a student mentoring program, and Bittner’s Bakery, 495 Interchange North in Lake Geneva. Customers paid $15 each for pies that were donated for the cause.
Amy Peterburs-Bittner, owner of Bittner’s Bakery, said she was pleased to see higher-than-expected response to the fundraiser.
“It was shocking with all the orders,” Peterburs-Bittner said. “We had a great time.”
Peterburs-Bittner said she and her staff worked extra hours to keep up with the demand, at one point working until late at night.
“All of our racks were filled with pies,” she said.
Aidan Francois, a Badger freshmen, sold the most pies with 13 — raising $200 for the fundraiser. As a show of gratitude, Brooks Guif and a Bucky the Badger mascot visited Francois’ home to say thank you with a pie as a gift.
“It’s kind of neat: You have a freshman helping out an upper classman,” Giovingo said. “You don’t see that too often.”
School officials plan to purchase the electric bike during the spring and present it to Guif at the end of May.
Giovingo said organizers have not selected a location to purchase the bicycle.
Susan Guif said the electric bike will help her son become more independent and possibly find a part-time job.
“I’m hoping the electric bike will give him more confidence,” she said. “He has a temporary driver’s license, but he is not confident getting behind the wheel.”
Brooks, 17, serves as a manager for the Badger baseball team and basketball team. Susan Guif said being a manager for both teams allows her son to inspire other students.
“It’s given him so much confidence,” she said. “To see the changes in him, I’m just thrilled.”
Brooks Guif has a goal of pitching an inning for the baseball team before he graduates from high school. He also hopes to establish a flag football team at the school.
“When he reaches one goal, it gives him encouragement to find the next one,” Susan said.
The mother voiced appreciation for the assistance that her son receives from Giovingo and the other staff members at Badger.
“I can’t say enough about the Badger community,” she said.