Mother grateful for Badger fundraiser to help disabled son

It looks like Brooks Guif will get his bicycle.

A campaign to buy an electric bicycle for the Badger High School student with cerebral palsy has reached its fundraising goal.

Organizer Michael Giovingo announced that $5,300 in donations has been collected to purchase a bicycle so that Guif can enjoy more mobility.

One last $500 contribution received Dec. 3 pushed the campaign past its goal of $5,000, said Giovingo, an assistant principal at the school.

“We’re officially done,” he said. “We’re all set.”

Guif, a junior at Badger High School, lives with cerebral palsy, which makes walking and running difficult for him.

Students and others at the Lake Geneva school announced a fund-raising drive this school year to purchase an electric bike to help Guif travel to school and elsewhere around town.

About $1,400 was collected through a “Pies for Brooks” fundraiser conducted in partnership with Bittner’s Bakery, which contributed more than 300 pies for the cause. And another $3,900 was raised through other community donations.

Organizers plan to purchase an electric bicycle and present it to Guif next spring.