Motorcycle and car collide, 70-year-old Burlington man killed

A motorcycle and car collided, resulting in fatal injuries for 70-year-old motorcyclist Daniel J. Lust of Burlington, according to a release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
A second victim, Victor Manuel Torres Nieto, 27 of Burlington suffered minor injuries. The call came in on Saturday, Aug. 7 at approximately 11:34 p.m. The crash occurred on State Highway 11 and Plank Road in Lafayette.
An initial investigation determined that Lust, traveling southbound on Plank Road, drove his motorcycle through the stop sign at the State Highway 11 intersection. Torres Nieto's vehicle struck Lust as a result. Lust was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elkhorn Fire Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department-Paramedics and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.
Watch now: A view from above with the Lake Geneva Balloon Company
A kiss
When two balloons lightly touch in the air, it's called a kiss. Here is a photo taken from the ground, submitted by Lake Geneva Balloon Company. To the left is John Trione's Geneva Jester.
Double trouble
Two balloons can be seen flying ahead on a July morning. Some balloon rides are just solo flights, while others include multiple balloons going up at once depending on the day.
A view from above
A view from the ground as two balloons go up in the air, submitted by Lake Geneva Balloon Company
High above the rest
Having a little bit of fun, pilot John Trione flies high over another balloon in a little game of leap frog.
The morning sunrise
The sun rises in the distance on an early July morning.
Over the open field
In the distance a hot air balloon can be seen flying. Pilot John Trione says air balloons have a way of making everyone into children again, both those flying in them and those seeing the balloons from the ground.
Heating up the balloon
One of the crew members for the Lake Geneva Balloon Company helps inflate the Geneva Jester balloon using fire to heat the air inside.
More horses over Grand Geneva
A group of horses at Grand Geneva can be seen from above.
A silhouette
A balloon silhouette can be seen as the sunrises in the distance.
Lake Geneva Balloon Company pilot John Trione
Lake Geneva Balloon Company pilot John Trione looks out at his flight path with the shadow of his balloon down below.
A view for miles
The view from a hot air balloon gives views for miles.
The White River
A balloon flies over the White River, leading into Geneva Lake.
Hello to our neighbors in the sky
On one July morning, three balloons went up at the same time. Here the balloons were close enough to wave to each other.
Another neighbor in the sky
Up up and away
A view from the ground as two balloons go up, submitted by Lake Geneva Balloon Company
Grand Geneva golf course from above
Grand Geneva golf course, seen from above.
Bucket list
A pair poses for a photo in the hot air balloon. The two are Amy Hoecher, left, of Sturtevant, and Millie Moore. Both of them work at Andis in Sturtevant and both had riding in a hot air balloon on their bucket list so they decided to go together.
The 'adventurous friend'
Kelly Comp, left and Elizabeth Mattes, right, smile high up in a hot air balloon. The two work together in Milwaukee at St. Luke's Medical Center and decided to go on an adventure together. Comp calls Mattes, "my adventurous friend."
Best friends
Friends Lynn Schweikl, left, and Julie Yepsen, smile for a photo high above the trees in a hot air balloon. Yepsen has been cancer free for two years and wanted to celebrate so she asked Schweikl what was on her bucket list and they decided to go up in a hot air balloon together.
My selfie
Lake Geneva Regional News Editor Stephanie Jones poses for a selfie in a hot air balloon high above a field, with another balloon in the background.
Grand Geneva
A look at the Grand Geneva golf course from above
The Grand Geneva Ski Hill
Here is a look at the Grand Geneva Ski Hill from above.
Grand Geneva ski hill
A look at the top of the Grand Geneva ski hill from above.
Timber Ridge Waterpark
A look at the Grand Geneva Timber Ridge Waterpark from above
The landing
We landed near Veterans Park in Lake Geneva. Here it's being tipped over to let the air out of the balloon and put it away.
The crew and the basket
The Lake Geneva Balloon Company crew works quickly to put away the balloon after the flight.
A champagne toast
John Trione, center, gives a champagne toast after a successful balloon flight.
Cheers
Friends Kelly Comp, left, and Elizabeth Mattes, right, cheers with their champagne glasses after their successful flight.
