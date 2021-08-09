Motorcycle and car collide, 70-year-old Burlington man killed

A motorcycle and car collided, resulting in fatal injuries for 70-year-old motorcyclist Daniel J. Lust of Burlington, according to a release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

A second victim, Victor Manuel Torres Nieto, 27 of Burlington suffered minor injuries. The call came in on Saturday, Aug. 7 at approximately 11:34 p.m. The crash occurred on State Highway 11 and Plank Road in Lafayette.

An initial investigation determined that Lust, traveling southbound on Plank Road, drove his motorcycle through the stop sign at the State Highway 11 intersection. Torres Nieto's vehicle struck Lust as a result. Lust was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Elkhorn Fire Department, City of Lake Geneva Fire Department-Paramedics and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.

