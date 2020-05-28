Motorists descend on Whitewater for free coronavirus testing

Test site workers don protective gear May 27 to administer coronavirus tests at a free drive-through facility in Whitewater being operated by the Walworth and Jefferson County health departments, with help from the Wisconsin National Guard,
Andrew Tucker
A line of cars stretches nearly a half-mile May 27 on Warhawk Drive in Whitewater, as people wait for their chance to get a free test for the coronavirus.
Andrew Tucker
The line of cars May 27 extends into the parking lot outside the Berezowitz Student Athletic Complex on the UW-Whitewater campus, where free coronavirus tests were being administered.
Andrew Tucker
Workers collect information and direct traffic May 27 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where people line up in their vehicles for free drive-through coronavirus testing.
Andrew Tucker
Cars line up down Warhawk Drive in Whitewater on May 27, as people wait to enter a drive-through coronavirus testing site on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Andrew Tucker
Four tents are set up May 27 in the parking lot of Perkins Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for a free drive-through coronavirus testing clinic.
WHITEWATER — Motorists are lining up by the dozens to be tested for the coronavirus at a new drive-through testing site at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Testing began Wednesday and is scheduled to continue until Saturday, as the Walworth County and Jefferson County health departments partner with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free tests to any Wisconsin resident.
Organizers said they expect as many as 3,000 tests to be administered.
Shortly after the testing facility opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a line of about 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles stretched from the test site to nearby streets.
The clinic in the parking lot of Perkins Stadium on the UW-Whitewater campus is scheduled to continue 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.
No appointment is needed, and people need not be showing symptoms of coronavirus.
In addition to local health department workers, Wisconsin National Guard Capt. Joe Trovato said 50 to 60 National Guard members are helping to operate the test site.
Residents must be prepared to provide their name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.
