Motorists descend on Whitewater for free coronavirus testing

WHITEWATER — Motorists are lining up by the dozens to be tested for the coronavirus at a new drive-through testing site at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Testing began Wednesday and is scheduled to continue until Saturday, as the Walworth County and Jefferson County health departments partner with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide free tests to any Wisconsin resident.

Organizers said they expect as many as 3,000 tests to be administered.

Shortly after the testing facility opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a line of about 50 cars, trucks and motorcycles stretched from the test site to nearby streets.

The clinic in the parking lot of Perkins Stadium on the UW-Whitewater campus is scheduled to continue 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday.

No appointment is needed, and people need not be showing symptoms of coronavirus.

In addition to local health department workers, Wisconsin National Guard Capt. Joe Trovato said 50 to 60 National Guard members are helping to operate the test site.

Residents must be prepared to provide their name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address.

