Movie theater plans to reopen Friday with face mask requirement

Other films scheduled to be released in upcoming weeks include "Tenet" and "The New Mutants," Aug. 28; "The King's Man," "The War with Grandpa" and "Kaijilionaire," Sept. 18; "Greenland," Sept. 25; "Wonder Woman 1984," Oct. 2; and "Honest Thief," Oct. 9.

"It will be quite a lineup," LaVerde said.

The theaters will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Patrons will be required to wear face masks while walking around, but will not be required to wear face masks when they reach their seats.

Emagine Geneva Lakes theater opened in August 2018 in the former Showboat movie theater location, which closed in 2017.

Black Point Estate, located at W4270 Southland Road in the town of Linn, was closed Aug. 6 after an employee became infected with the coronavirus.

David Desimone, site director for the state-owned museum, said the employee has since been quarantined, and four other employees have tested negative for the virus.

"We're glad to be back," he said.

Black Point Estate usually operates tours and other activities from May 1 to Oct. 31.