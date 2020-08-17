Movie theater plans to reopen Friday with face mask requirement

Two attractions closed temporarily by the coronavirus pandemic in the Lake Geneva region have announced plans to reopen to the public.
Black Point Estate in the town of Linn announced it was reopening Aug. 15, about two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
And the Emagine Geneva Lakes theater complex in the town of Lyons announced plans to reopen Aug. 21, after a three-week shutdown attributed to slow business during the public health crisis.
The movie theater complex, 2565 state Highway 120, in the town of Lyons, will reopen Aug. 21 with limited weekend hours to coincide with the release of suspense thriller "Unhinged," staring Russell Crowe.
Anthony LaVerde, chief executive officer for Emagine Entertainment Inc., said officials were looking forward to welcoming back movie goers.
The multiplex closed its doors July 31, citing slow customer traffic and a concern about how business would be affected by Chicago's coronavirus quarantine order affecting visitors to Wisconsin.
LaVerde said "Unhinged" is the first major Hollywood film that has been released in several months.
"We figured now that Hollywood is releasing more films, we will reopen to the public," he said.
Other films scheduled to be released in upcoming weeks include "Tenet" and "The New Mutants," Aug. 28; "The King's Man," "The War with Grandpa" and "Kaijilionaire," Sept. 18; "Greenland," Sept. 25; "Wonder Woman 1984," Oct. 2; and "Honest Thief," Oct. 9.
"It will be quite a lineup," LaVerde said.
The theaters will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Patrons will be required to wear face masks while walking around, but will not be required to wear face masks when they reach their seats.
Emagine Geneva Lakes theater opened in August 2018 in the former Showboat movie theater location, which closed in 2017.
Black Point Estate, located at W4270 Southland Road in the town of Linn, was closed Aug. 6 after an employee became infected with the coronavirus.
David Desimone, site director for the state-owned museum, said the employee has since been quarantined, and four other employees have tested negative for the virus.
"We're glad to be back," he said.
Black Point Estate usually operates tours and other activities from May 1 to Oct. 31.
"It's been a shortened season," Desimone said, "so we're trying to make the best of it."
Safety precautions remain in affect, such as tour groups being limited to 10 people.
Tours will be offered 10:30 a.m. daily and 12:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Guests and employees will be required to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be implemented.
The museum also will undergo throughout cleaning each day.
"I won't say things will completely be back to normal," Desimone said. "But it will be the same as it was before we had to close."
The museum's season is scheduled to run through the end of September, but more weeks could be added if needed.
Black Point Estate is a Queen Anne-style mansion built in the late 1800s by Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp and is one of the 12 historic sites administered by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
