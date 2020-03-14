Moving road away from Big Foot Beach is back on city's radar

The idea of rerouting South Lake Shore Drive to create more room for Big Foot Beach was shot down five years after much heated debate.

Former Alderman Robert Kordus, who was chairman of the city council’s public works committee at the time, said redirecting the road away from the beach remains a sensible approach to improving public safety.

“I was in favor of it then, and I’m in favor of it now,” Kordus said.

No clear strategy has been laid out yet for reintroducing the issue to state officials. The state owns both Big Foot Beach and the adjacent state park of the same name.

Not all city officials are eager to take on the controversial topic again.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she opposes moving the road away from the beach. Straube said some people still like the idea of driving or riding a bicycle directly up to the sandy beach.

“To change that would be horrible,” she said. “When people come into town, they like driving on that road.”

At a March 2 city council committee meeting where the issue was raised, some audience members also voiced opposition to expanding the beach.