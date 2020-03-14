Moving road away from Big Foot Beach is back on city's radar

Whether to move South Lake Shore Drive away from Big Foot Beach could once again become a hot-button issue in Lake Geneva.
The idea of creating a larger beach in the spot where sun-seekers currently enjoy the sand almost directly alongside passing street traffic was last discussed among city officials in 2015.
City officials are raising the issue again by including in a comprehensive plan for the next 10 years an agreement to consider working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to address safety concerns at the beach.
Any such study would include rerouting South Lake Shore Drive and moving a city boat launch — currently situated near Center Street and Wrigley Drive — closer to Big Foot Beach State Park.
Mayor Tom Hartz said moving the road and rerouting it through the adjacent state park would provide more space for beach goers, and would decrease the amount of water that washes up unto South Lake Shore Drive from Geneva Lake.
Hartz said there have been many people who have been injured trying to cross the road to access the beach.
“It’s a very dangerous situation,” he said, “and moving the road further away from the lake allows the beach to grow, and allows more people to use our beautiful lake.”
The city agreed March 9 to approve the comprehensive plan, with the beach road issue included.
The idea of rerouting South Lake Shore Drive to create more room for Big Foot Beach was shot down five years after much heated debate.
Former Alderman Robert Kordus, who was chairman of the city council’s public works committee at the time, said redirecting the road away from the beach remains a sensible approach to improving public safety.
“I was in favor of it then, and I’m in favor of it now,” Kordus said.
No clear strategy has been laid out yet for reintroducing the issue to state officials. The state owns both Big Foot Beach and the adjacent state park of the same name.
Not all city officials are eager to take on the controversial topic again.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she opposes moving the road away from the beach. Straube said some people still like the idea of driving or riding a bicycle directly up to the sandy beach.
“To change that would be horrible,” she said. “When people come into town, they like driving on that road.”
At a March 2 city council committee meeting where the issue was raised, some audience members also voiced opposition to expanding the beach.
Former Lake Geneva Mayor Spyro Condos was among those urging no change to the current layout.
“People like to drive along the lakefront,” Condos said. “They don’t want to lose that right.”
Former Alderman Pete Peterson agreed, saying, “I don’t want Lake Shore Drive messed around with.”
Others voiced a willingness to take a fresh look at the subject.
Alderman John Halverson said although he is not completely sold on the idea, he believes the matter should at least be studied.
“I think we have to consider all the possibilities,” he said.
Even if changes are approved, Kordus said, it would likely take several years before the state would be able to identify sufficient funding for such an endeavor.
“It’s a long-term plan,” he said.
Hartz said moving the boat launch to the state park would aid in the current battle against the starry stonewort invasive plant species because there would be enough room to include a boat washing station to remove invasive species.
The mayor said there is not enough space for a boat washing facility at the current boat launch site.
“That would be very important towards stopping the spread of starry stonewort and other invasive species,” he said.
Hartz said the issue of Big Foot Beach was heavily debated among city officials five years ago.
“That became a political hot button,” he added. “And that helped clear any further discussion.”